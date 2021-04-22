2021 NFL Draft: The top tight end prospects to know

Pitts has the potential to be the first non-quarterback selected this year, and if not, he certainly will be picked in the top 10. He boasts impressive speed for his size, often running routes like a wide receiver. Last season, he caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. He placed 10th in the Heisman Trophy voting, making him the first tight end to finish in the top 10 in 43 years.

The top tight ends available in the NFL draft, with name, college, height, weight, 40 time, and projected round. All measurements are from pro days.

Pat Freiermuth, Penn State, 6-5, 251, no time, 2

Some have dubbed Freiermuth “Baby Gronk,” but the Massachusetts native isn’t a fan of the nickname. Like former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, though, Freiermuth boasts great size and isn’t afraid to fight for a tough catch. A shoulder injury cut his junior season short, but he’s expected to be a versatile and reliable addition to any team.

Hunter Long, Boston College, 6-5, 254, 4.71, 3-4

Long is a complete tight end, able to block and contribute in the passing game. He led the nation with 57 receptions last season, good for 685 yards and five touchdowns. BC coach Jeff Hafley has lauded Long for his well-rounded game and impressive football IQ. In his spare time, Long likes to build computers.

Brevin Jordan, Miami, 6-2, 247, 4.66, 3-4

Jordan posted consistent numbers in each of his three college seasons. Last year, he caught 38 passes for 576 yards and 7 touchdowns. He’s known for his ability to break tackles and gain yards after the catch.

Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame, 6-3, 241, 4.65, 3-4

Tremble developed as a physical, blocking tight end who also got some reps in a fullback role. He has more potential as a receiver than his stats may indicate. In 10 games as a junior last season, he recorded just 19 catches for 218 yards and no touchdowns.

