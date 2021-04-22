Bruins take control in victory over Sabres

David Pastrnak and linemate Brad Marchand each had a goal and assist, and Matt Grzelcyk, Nick Ritchie, and David Krejci had a goal apiece for the Bruins, who will wrap up the three-game series Friday night at KeyBank Center.

The Bruins chewed through the lackluster Sabres Thursday night, 5-1, with five goal scorers all connecting at even strength to carry the Black-and-Gold to their sixth consecutive victory.

Rookie tender Jeremy Swayman, the ex-UMaine standout, had an easy night in net, making 29 stops and improving his record to 5-1-0.

The Bruins had hold of a 2-1 lead at the 40:00 mark — the sixth straight game that they entered the third period with the advantage.

The night got off an anxious start when top Bruins backliner Charlie McAvoy hit the deck in pain, felled by a seemingly harmless shot by Mattias Samuelsson. McAvoy remained down on the ice, in obvious pain, for some 90 seconds before finally getting upright with some assistance from concerned teammates and making his way to the dressing room at 3:39.

The good news for the Bruins was that McAvoy returned to the bench around the 7:50 mark. Whatever ailed him wasn’t too bad. It appeared that Samuelsson’s wrist shot dinged him around the left knee.

The Bruins were first to get on the scoreboard, with Marchand potting his 25th of the season at the 12:36 mark of the first. The Li’l Ball o’Hate cashed in with a short-range forehander after Mike Reilly’s shot from the left point came to him low in the right wing circle. Marchand collected on his backhand, pulled to his forehand, and made the 1-0 pop.

Marchand, who entered the night ranked No. 4 in league scoring, boosted his line to 6-2—8 over the last six games.

Outshot by a 14-7 spread over the opening period, the Sabres pulled even, 1-1, with their 10th shot of the night at 5:27 of the second. Old friend Anders Bjork played a key role.

After Sean Kuraly failed to contain the puck along the Sabres right wing wall, the quick-skating Bjork dashed toward the net, creating a 2-on-1 down low against Reilly, whose partner, Connor Clifton, was out of position. Bjork made a sly dish to his left and Arttu Ruotsalainen cashed in quickly on Jeremy Swayman’s doorstep.

The Bruins returned to the lead, 2-1, with Grzelcyk’s fourth of the season, and the second 5-on-5 goal by the Bruins on the night.

Parked up toward the center point on a draw in the left wing circle, Grzelcyk connected with a 50-foot wrister that was tipped high in the zone by a Sabres defender. The puck, knuckling slightly from the tip, eluded goalie Dustin Tokarski’s catching (left) hand and popped into the net for the lead.

David Pastrnak, his goal-scoring touch gone cold of late, picked up an assist on Grzelcyk’s strike, leaving Pastrnak with a 2-7—9 line over the last six games.

