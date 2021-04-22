Celtics join basketball world in mourning the death of Boston’s Terrence Clarke

Shortly after news broke of the death of Kentucky basketball player Terrence Clarke Thursday night, the sports world paused to reflect on his life, recalling a young man who was a terrific player, but an important part of the Boston basketball community.
Following the Celtics’ win over Phoenix, coach Brad Stevens addressed the media.
Condolences to Terrence Clarke’s family. He had a bright future ahead but had already made a huge impact off the court in the City of Boston.— Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 23, 2021
RIP TC 💚 pic.twitter.com/xsfL1KZg7n
Kemba Walker also talked about Clarke after the game.
Kemba Walker said he knew Terrence Clarke "very, very well. He was a good kid, always smiling. It's a tough time, man. That's really tough. It's kind of mind-boggling to hear." #Celtics— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 23, 2021
Clarke had already connected with several of the players on the current roster, including Jaylen Brown.
University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari, who coached Clarke for a year, issued a statement:
I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight. I ask that everyone take a moment tonight to say a prayer for Terrence Clarke and his family. May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/a1E1gysxxi pic.twitter.com/1unTygk4Tt— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 23, 2021
Other members of the Kentucky basketball family spoke shared their condolences on social media.
My heart is extremely heavy right now! 🥺 HUG YOUR LOVED ONES! Prayers up to my man Terrence Clarke’s Family! ❤️ MUCH LOVE BRO! #riptclarke— Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) April 23, 2021
And still others from the world of college and pro basketball.
you gone too soon.— Jalen Green🤍 (@JalenGreen) April 23, 2021
Damn. RIP Terrence Clarke 🙏🏾— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 23, 2021
Rest Easy Terrence Clarke😞🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/yyAgoEIhcT— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 23, 2021
Rest In Peace Terrence Clarke 🙏🏽😢 absolutely devastating to say the least— Cassius Stanley (@cassius_stanley) April 23, 2021
