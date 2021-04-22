fb-pixel Skip to main content
Terrence Clarke

Celtics join basketball world in mourning the death of Boston’s Terrence Clarke

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated April 22, 2021, 1 hour ago
Boston native Terrence Clarke was killed Thursday in a car accident in Los Angeles.
Boston native Terrence Clarke was killed Thursday in a car accident in Los Angeles.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Shortly after news broke of the death of Kentucky basketball player Terrence Clarke Thursday night, the sports world paused to reflect on his life, recalling a young man who was a terrific player, but an important part of the Boston basketball community.

Following the Celtics’ win over Phoenix, coach Brad Stevens addressed the media.

Kemba Walker also talked about Clarke after the game.

Clarke had already connected with several of the players on the current roster, including Jaylen Brown.

University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari, who coached Clarke for a year, issued a statement:

Other members of the Kentucky basketball family spoke shared their condolences on social media.

And still others from the world of college and pro basketball.


Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com.

