Celtics’ Kemba Walker too hot for Suns

On Thursday night at TD Garden, with Brown sidelined with a shoulder injury and Tatum scuffling through another dismal shooting night, Walker was there when his team needed him most. The point guard tied his season-high with 32 points on 11-of-17 shooting, leading Boston to a 99-86 win over the Phoenix Suns.

When the Celtics signed Kemba Walker last season, both sides envisioned nights when he would put the team on his shoulders with the dazzling offensive displays he was known for with the Hornets. But injuries, minutes restrictions, and the ascension of stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have mostly turned Walker’s scoring explosions into rarities.

Tatum followed up his 3-for-17 game against Chicago on Monday with another against Phoenix, but he did finish with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Suns star Devin Booker was slowed by foul trouble all night and had 15 points in just 25 minutes, 33 seconds.

The Celtics played solid defense, but also had some help from Phoenix’s abysmal 3-point shooting. The Suns were just 6 for 35 from beyond the arc, and many of the misses came without a defender nearby. Boston led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter before the Suns gradually whittled away at the deficit and pulled within 90-81 in the fourth quarter. But Chris Paul missed a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 2:51 left, and the lead was never really in danger afterward.

Observations from the game:

▪ Romeo Langford drew the start in place of Brown. He didn’t have much of an impact on offense in the first half, but right now he is out there for his defense, and he did a good job with that. On one first-quarter play he sprinted back in transition to challenge a layup attempt by Cameron Payne. The shot missed, and Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges was there for what figured to be a simple putback. But Langford hustled back into the play and blocked his shot.

▪ Since missing Monday’s game against the Bulls because of a non-COVID-19 illness, Walker had not played a game since Saturday, and he certainly appeared rested and refreshed. He made his first four shots — including three 3-pointers — and scored 11 points in the first six minutes. It was somewhat puzzling that his next shot did not come until the 3:52 mark of the second quarter, but he made that 3-pointer too. He finished the first half with 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting, but he did not force anything. In fact, he closed the half with a pair of assists on Aaron Nesmith 3-pointers that helped Boston to a 53-37 lead at the break.

▪ NBA games are almost always filled with some big runs, but the first half was excessive. A 10-0 Celtics run was followed by a 10-0 Suns run, which was immediately followed by a 14-0 Celtics run that was instantly followed by a 14-2 Suns run. Finally, the Celtics closed the half with a 16-4 burst. Did you get all that?

▪ Tatum was 1 for 7 with 4 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in the first half. He has done a better job of attacking the rim in recent weeks, but he seems to really excel when he knows he needs to get a shot off, either in a two-for-one situation or at the end of a quarter. His surge toward the rim late in the first quarter resulted in a pair of free throws.

▪ The Suns played a grueling game against the 76ers on Wednesday while the Celtics had their second day off in a row, and in the first half it seemed that way. Boston constantly made things difficult for Phoenix’s scorers with a defense that was precise and synchronized. The Celtics led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter and appeared in control, but the Suns lingered in part because of a zone defense that seemed to slow down Boston. Phoenix pulled within 69-61 on a Payne basket with 3:07 left in the third.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.