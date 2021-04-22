In finale, Tim Crowley delivers ‘the drive’ in Middleborough’s last-minute win over Apponequet

Crowley drove Middleborough 89 yards in nine plays, culminating with a 13-yard strike to senior Connor Fahey with 56 seconds remaining to lift the Sachems to a dramatic 15-12 nonleague victory over Apponequet Thursday night.

After running for four touchdowns and throwing for another in last week’s South Shore League championship victory over Abington, the Sachems’ quarterback delivered one last thrilling performance.

LAKEVILLE — Middleborough senior Tim Crowley had a little more magic to leave on the field.

“I hesitated for a second there because I didn’t really quite know where the defender was, but I saw [Fahey] open and kind of put it out there for him,” Crowley said of the pass. “He sat under it … It just kind of sat there while it floated in the air. It was definitely a memorable experience — a great catch by him.”

Advertisement

On the final drive, the senior willed the comeback effort by completing 6 of 8 pass attempts for 75 yards. Middleborough coach Pat Kingman said his players trusted Crowley would ultimately lead them to a win.

“When you have a great quarterback or leader or something like that, they buy in,” said Kingham after Middleborough completed a 5-1 season.

“They knew he was going to go down and do it in the end.”

Crowley (16 of 26 passing, 179 yards, TD, INT) also totaled 89 yard rushing on 15 carries.

The Sachems seized a 7-0 lead with 8:07 left in the second quarter on a 1-yard run from senior Liam Mullaney-Small, and the point-after from senior Matt Farley. Two plays later, the Lakers (4-1) grabbed back the momentum with a 60-yard touchdown run by senior Kevin Hughes.

It was a record-breaking run for Hughes, who surged past 2012 graduate Nate Michael as Apponequet’s career rushing leader. Just 44 yards shy of Michael’s mark (3,341), he finished the night with 3,410 yards after his seven-carry, 113-yard performance.

Advertisement

“It feels amazing. I put the hard work in and I did all the right stuff, but I’d be lying if I said I did it on my own,” Hughes said.

“I’ve got my whole team here and all of them — whether they’re putting in the work on scout (team) or blocking for me in the game or whatever, and then my parents up there and my coaches — I need to thank all of them. If it wasn’t for any of them, I wouldn’t have even come close.

The Lakers took a 12-7 lead into halftime when senior Tyler Desrosiers caught a 26-yard TD pass from junior John Mahan III. Apponequet (5-1) is back in action next week in the first round of the South Coast Conference tournament.