Photos

Four games in 47 hours and three different uniforms, with infinite feel-good vibes at Fenway Park

By Stan Grossfeld Globe Staff,Updated April 22, 2021, 1 hour ago
Pavillion level view of Fenway Park from the third base side.
Pavillion level view of Fenway Park from the third base side.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

The Red Sox wore three different uniforms and played four games in less than 47 hours to start their longest home stand of the year last weekend. With fan capacity less than 5,000 due to COVID restrictions, it was definitely feel-good vibe.

I roamed the ballpark capturing images while the Red Sox played the White Sox.

“This is the best day ever,” says Lisa Valatka as she watched Sox pitcher Austin Brice have an impromptu catch with a group of kids before the game.

“It’s amazing, there’s so much space. I’m grateful to be here at all.”

Here’s a look:

A teammate checked in on a well-bundled Chris Sale.
A teammate checked in on a well-bundled Chris Sale.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Ryan Schumann, 5, of Kingston, Mass., watched the Red Sox score as his parents high-five.
Ryan Schumann, 5, of Kingston, Mass., watched the Red Sox score as his parents high-five.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Fans have plenty of dancing room in the stands due to COVID-19 regulations.
Fans have plenty of dancing room in the stands due to COVID-19 regulations.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Only some of the Green Monster seats can be used during the pandemic.
Only some of the Green Monster seats can be used during the pandemic.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Karina Vargas of New York had plenty of room to let her hair down in the grandstand.
Karina Vargas of New York had plenty of room to let her hair down in the grandstand.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Fans were delighted with socially distant seating, which meant unlimited legroom.
Fans were delighted with socially distant seating, which meant unlimited legroom.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
With limited attendance, some Fenway Park dining areas are not open.
With limited attendance, some Fenway Park dining areas are not open.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
A colorful young Red Sox fan.
A colorful young Red Sox fan.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Franchy Cordero stretched out between games of Sunday's doubleheader.
Franchy Cordero stretched out between games of Sunday's doubleheader.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
There is extra leg room at Fenway Park these days.
There is extra leg room at Fenway Park these days.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
A few signs of spring.
A few signs of spring.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Fans are seated in small, socially distant groupings.
Fans are seated in small, socially distant groupings.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Xander Bogaerts stepped into the batters box wearing the team's City Connect Boston Marathon themed uniform.
Xander Bogaerts stepped into the batters box wearing the team's City Connect Boston Marathon themed uniform.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Aiguier, 7, played catch with Red Sox pitcher Austin Brice before a Marathon Monday game.
Aiguier, 7, played catch with Red Sox pitcher Austin Brice before a Marathon Monday game.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
There was plenty of room in right field.
There was plenty of room in right field.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

