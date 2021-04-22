Four games in 47 hours and three different uniforms, with infinite feel-good vibes at Fenway Park

The Red Sox wore three different uniforms and played four games in less than 47 hours to start their longest home stand of the year last weekend. With fan capacity less than 5,000 due to COVID restrictions, it was definitely feel-good vibe.

I roamed the ballpark capturing images while the Red Sox played the White Sox.

“This is the best day ever,” says Lisa Valatka as she watched Sox pitcher Austin Brice have an impromptu catch with a group of kids before the game.