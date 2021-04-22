Game 20: Mariners at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox will be throwing Nick Pivetta, whose last outing was an inefficient 3⅔ innings in Saturday’s loss to the White Sox.

The Mariners come to Boston off a two-game split with the Dodgers. On the mound will be righthander Justin Dunn, who has never faced the Red Sox in his 16 career starts (all with Seattle).

Lineups

MARINERS (11-7): TBA

Pitching: RHP Justin Dunn (1-0, 3.72 ERA)

RED SOX (12-7): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (2-0, 3.68 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Mariners vs. Pivetta: Ty France 1-1, Tom Murphy 1-2

Red Sox vs. Dunn: Has not faced any Boston batters.

Stat of the day: J.D. Martinez doubled in the fourth inning Wednesday night. He’s now tied for the major league lead in doubles with eight (with Luis Robert of the White Sox).

Notes: Pivetta is making his first appearance against Seattle. ... The Mariners have won five of their last seven, including a win over the Dodgers Monday. ... Xander Bogaerts is batting .453 over the Red Sox’ last 14 games and is tied with teammate Martinez for the second-most hits in MLB with 25. ... The temperature at game time will be 47, according to AccuWeather, and it will drop to 43 by 10 p.m. The “RealFeel” range starts at 35 and drops to 28. Friday is forecast to be considerably warmer. ... Seattle is 25th in the majors with a .215 team batting average.

