Gone with the wind: Joe Nguyen helps Rockland football roll in season-ending win at Hull

“The wind was definitely a shocker,” said Rockland coach Nick Liquori, whose team was forced to make an impromptu scheduling switch when its finale Friday against East Bridgewater was called off because of positive COVID-19 results.

While no one was prepping a dinner of Wheaties at Hull High Thursday evening, gale force winds had an equally outsized impact on Rockland’s 32-14 win in both teams’ season finale.

HULL — If you’ve ever been to the top of Mount Washington, you’ve probably seen the video of a weather observer trying valiantly to pour a bowl of cereal on a particularly windy day at the summit.

All six of the game’s touchdowns were scored in the Southwest end zone, with the wind at the offense’s back.

Playing in extremely windy conditions, Hull QB Luke Richardson (kneeling) got down a bobbled snap in time for kicker Hayden Anastos to convert a PAT that gave the Pirates a 7-0 lead vs. visiting Rockland. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The unrelenting gusts led to a bizarre first touchdown. Rockland tried to punt into the wind from its own 1-yard line, but after the snap got twisted in the wind, Hull’s Austin Bongo scooped up the ground ball kick and ran it back 11 yards for the short punt return touchdown.

“We just aren’t used to [the wind],” said Rockland senior running back Joe Nguyen. “We really didn’t know what it was going to be like.”

The wind was such a game-changer, Hull coach Mike O’Donnell was calling timeouts late in the first quarter to try to get another possession before they switched ends of the field. The entire game featured just one completed pass.

The Bulldogs (6-1) ended up with the wind at their backs for the second and third quarters, scoring 32 consecutive points, 24 of which came from Nguyen, who rushed for 158 yards, three touchdowns and three two-point conversions on 18 carries.

“I just think we needed to get our feet under us,” Nguyen said. “We needed some momentum.”

Rockland’s defense was impenetrable all night, not allowing a first down until the game’s final five minutes. Hull (5-2) finished with just 30 yards of offense, two first downs and one completed pass on 12 attempts.

Rockland’s Nick Leander and Hull’s Jimmy Polito also found the end zone.

“They have been flying around all year,” said Liquori. “It’s a great group of kids and they understand the game. And they’re just tough.”