Injured Blue Jays outfielder George Springer to play intrasquad game Friday

The World Series MVP when Houston won its first title in 2017, Springer could return in this weekend’s road series against the Tampa Bay Rays, according to general manager Ross Atkins.

Springer signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal with the Blue Jays this offseason but missed time in spring training, first because of a strained oblique and later because of a right quadriceps strain.

Blue Jays outfielder George Springer will play in an intrasquad game Friday, the next step on his return from two strained muscles that have delayed his Toronto debut.

“He’s excited, we’re exceptionally excited,” Atkins said Thursday. “Tomorrow is a great day for George.

Advertisement

“He’s doing all baseball activity, he’s extremely confident and strong,” Atkins said. “Now it’s just a matter of recovery and putting him in a position to play nine innings and feel like he can face elite major league pitching. Tomorrow will be a very important day to determine what that next step is and what’s best for him.”

Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger still healing hairline leg fracture

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger is still uncertain when he will return from a hairline fracture in his left leg.

Bellinger said Thursday that he feels “great” but the 2019 NL MVP must wait to return to the defending World Series champions’ lineup.

“I can’t really do much until the bone heals, which depends on each person,” Bellinger said. “But once that bone heals up, what I’ve been told is you’re ready to go from there.”

Bellinger was injured April 5 when Athletics reliever Reymin Guduan inadvertently spiked him at first base in Oakland. The injury was listed as a left calf injury, but the main problem is a hairline fracture in his fibula.

The Dodgers’ medical team initially saw only bruising and swelling in Bellinger’s calf, but the fracture was found by a CT scan after he reported pain in his leg.

Advertisement

The Dodgers are thriving without their star outfielder/first baseman, getting off to a major league-best 14-4 start. Chris Taylor and Mookie Betts are mostly playing center field, while Max Muncy and Edwin Ríos are playing first base.

Peralta’s 7 RBIs help D-Backs top Reds

Peralta finished a double short of the cycle in a big offensive day for Arizona. Andy Lyons/Getty

David Peralta hit a three-run triple in a six-run 10th inning to finish with five hits and a career-best seven RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame six Cincinnati home runs to beat the Reds 14-11.

Carson Kelly followed Peralta with a two-run homer as the Diamondbacks opened a 14-8 lead. Arizona hung on in the bottom half to complete a three-game sweep that extended its winning streak to four and boosted its record to 9-10.

“I’m real happy with what we did,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “We won three games in a tough environment in about 40 hours. I’m real proud of the guys.”

Cincinnati’s Jesse Winker had his third career two-homer game, Nick Castellanos hit his sixth home run of the season as he returned from a two-game suspension and Eugenio Suárez, Joey Votto, and Jonathan India also went deep. All of the Reds’ home run came from among the top four spots in the batting order.

“Any time you get swept at home, it’s tough,” Castellanos said. “The only thing we can do is shower it off and get ready for tomorrow because we’ve got a big series against St. Louis.”

Peralta tied his career high with his third five-hit game. He hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, had three singles and finished a double short of the cycle. He raised his average from .213 to .269.