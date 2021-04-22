Lincoln Beal, Scott Brown — ‘The Killer Bees’ — lead swarm in Andover’s win over Chelmsford

On Thursday night, Beal and Brown teamed for four touchdown as 18th-ranked Andover closed out a 5-2 Fall II campaign with a 38-0 Merrimack Valley Conference win over visiting Chelmsford.

Now, as sophomores at Andover High, the two have emerged as a promising, and prolific tandem for the Golden Warriors.

Beal (12 carries, 161 yards, 2 TDs) blazed to a 67-yard scoring run on Andover’s first possession. Brown (73 yards rushing) pushed the margin to 14-0 on a 1-yard keeper. Then Beal hauled in his lone reception of the night, a 45-yard scoring strike off of a flea-flicker from Brown. The Golden Warriors went to the break with a 28-0 cushion after Beal scored on a 1-yard blast.

“Brown and Beal — ‘The Killer Bees’ — it’s very, very tough to stop them once they get going,” Andover coach EJ Perry said. “They have done a lot of good things all year. Their relationship is great off the field. It’s funny to watch because you have the dynamic runner, Lincoln (Beal), who says like six words off the field, and then you have the quarterback, Scotty (Brown), who’s sort of the jokester. They have such a great rapport and you can see it when they are in the backfield.”

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Beal, who moved to town as an 8th-grader, surpassed 1,000 all-purpose yards for the season in the victory. He also has been a stalwart at linebacker.

And now the two can build off their stellar spring for a return in the fall.

“Lincoln and I are throwing every day — that’s my boy right there,” said Brown, an Andover resident since sixth grade. “I feel like this is just the beginning. These seniors set a great example for us and we are just looking to build on that tradition.”

Stoughton 42, Canton 7 — For the Stoughton senior class, the Thanksgiving rivalry game against visiting Canton was preceded by a long wait. In their first home game of their careers against their rival, the Black Knights (5-2) roared to a 28-point cushion on their first 14 offensive plays to secure the Hockomock League victory Thursday morning at Collins Field, their new field which was under construction the past three years.

Stonehill commit Cristian Georges returned to action after missing most of Fall II due to injury and Christian Ais starred on both sides of the ball, making up for the absence of his twin brother, Christopher, who was out with an eye injury.

“The twins had phenomenal careers,” said 30-year-coach Stoughton Greg Burke. “Two great kids and awesome players, and I’m not going to ever replace those two as far as strength and speed.”

The Ais twins each handled 15-plus carries and combined for 197 scrimmage yards in a 20-13 win at King Philip on April 16. The seniors finished their careers with nearly 4,000 scrimmage yards combined and will play at the University of New Haven.

“They’ve had some monster games,” said Burke. “Those are the guys you get once in a lifetime. Their best days are ahead of them and New Haven is lucky to have them.”

Methuen 19, North Andover 13 — Alex Borrelli started the game with a 69-yard touchdown run and Xander Silva capped it with a 54-yard scoring scamper in the fourth quarter as the Rangers (5-2) captured the Merrimack Valley Conference win in the season finale. After North Andover quarterback Will Schimmoeller connected with Adam Lawrence on a 19-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 19-13, Methuen forced a turnover on downs with under a minute left o secure the victory.

Matt Doherty and Nate Weitzer also contributed.