Red Sox somehow lose, 7-3, despite holding the Mariners to three hits

That record is no longer unblemished. On a night when Nick Pivetta flirted with a no-hitter through six innings, his efforts became a footnote in the face of a deluge of acts of self-sabotage by the time the Red Sox suffered a 7-3 loss to the Mariners in 10 innings. Seattle managed seven runs on just three hits, only the eighth time in big league history that a team managed to score that many runs with so few hits.

Through three weeks, the Red Sox had marched with mechanical efficiency over their opponents with an oft-repeated pattern: claim a lead by the middle innings, then rely on the bullpen to smother opponents. The Sox had been 10-0 in games they led after six innings.

Lefthander Darwinzon Hernandez, asked to preserve a 3-3 tie in the 10th, instead came undone. With a runner on second to open the inning, Hernandez (0-1) gave up a one-out double to Sam Haggerty, then issued a two-out free pass to No. 9 hitter J.P. Crawford that proved particularly costly when Mitch Haniger followed with a three-run, opposite-field homer into the Red Sox bullpen. The walk was one of seven issued by Sox pitchers.

A night of enormous possibility ended in anticlimactic fashion for Pivetta. The righthander, staked to a 1-0 lead in the second inning and a 2-0 advantage in the fourth, worked at a blistering pace, flying through three perfect innings in just 39 pitches. He featured his best fastball command of the season in combination with a curveball and slider that he proved capable of throwing both in the strike zone and to elicit chases.

Pivetta finally allowed a base runner by walking Haniger to open the fourth, but immediately erased him by eliciting a double-play grounder from Ty France. Pivetta followed with a perfect fifth, then quickly dispatched the first two Mariners of the sixth inning. At that point, with 5⅔ hitless frames and Pivetta at just 69 pitches while dominating, a no-hitter seemed a real possibility.

But those visions soon fell apart as the righthander lost his feel for the strike zone, walking Crawford and Haniger to put two on with two outs. France then jumped on a full-count slider, lining it to left and over the head of outfielder Franchy Cordero, who was playing in puzzlingly shallow position. The ball rolled to the Wall, permitting both Mariners to cross the plate, knotting the game at 2.

France’s double — on which the designated hitter was thrown out attempting to advance to third —concluded the night for Pivetta, who absorbed a no-decision yet likely gained something more in a confidence-building outing that was as good as he’s had since the Red Sox acquired him in a trade last August.

A pitcher who had landed his fastball for strikes just 57.6 percent of the time in his first three starts of the year showed the ability to overpower a lineup when he works in the zone with that offering. On Thursday, Pivetta threw 45 four-seamers and gained 31 strikes (68.9 percent) with the pitch, leaving the Mariners to react late to his slider and curveball. In six innings, he allowed two runs on just the one hit while walking three and striking out four.

Still, his excellence was not rewarded with a win as a result of the solid work of former Boston College star Justin Dunn, who made his first big league appearance at Fenway Park as the Mariners’ starting pitcher. Dunn worked around a first-inning walk with three strikeouts on breaking pitches.

Mindful of how Dunn had carved his teammates, Rafael Devers wasn’t going to wait when the Mariners starter came at him with a 93-mile-per-hour fastball on a 1-0 count to open the second. Devers slammed the offering over the Red Sox bullpen for a homer, his sixth of the season.

The Red Sox added another run in the fourth inning. Devers led off by ripping a Dunn changeup for a single to center. Devers swiped second, then scampered to third on a ground out. Hunter Renfroe then lashed a 1-2 fastball for a single to right-center to drive home Devers for a 2-0 advantage.

But those two runs were all that Dunn allowed over five innings in which he gave up six hits, walked one, and struck out six. The tie game was put in the hands of two of the bullpens that have been among the most effective in baseball, with Mariners relievers entering the night with a 2.69 ERA and the Sox bullpen in possession of a 2.86 mark.

After Matt Andriese delivered a scoreless top of the seventh inning, the Red Sox broke through in the seventh. Kiké Hernández took advantage of his home environment, lofting a fly ball high off the Wall in left-center. Center fielder Kyle Lewis and left fielder Taylor Trammell had an inharmonious convergence at the Wall, with the ball bouncing over both to permit Hernández to race to third base. He then scored on a wild pitch by Casey Sadler to put the Sox ahead, 3-2.

But the Sox immediately returned the favor with self-defeating behavior in the eighth. Adam Ottavino walked the first two batters he faced, then threw wildly to third after fielding a sacrifice bunt attempt. The throw allowed pinch runner Haggerty to score the tying run.

