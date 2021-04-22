Red Sox’ Triston Casas, Jarren Duran to play for Team USA in Olympic qualifier

Red Sox prospects Triston Casas and Jarren Duran are slated to play for Team USA in the Olympic qualifying event scheduled for next month in Florida.
Team USA, managed by Mike Scioscia, is the top-ranked team in the WBSC Baseball Americas Qualifier May 31 through June 5 at ballparks in the Palm Beaches and St. Lucie County.
Canada, Cuba, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela are also in the tournament.
The winner receives a berth in the Olympics. The second- and third-place finishers will advance to another qualifying tournament in June.
Casas, 21, was a first-round draft pick in 2018. Duran, 24, was a seventh-round pick that same year. Duran is with the Red Sox alternate site group in Worcester. Casas is attending minor league spring training in Fort Myers, Fla.
Red Sox minor league outfield and base-running coordinator Darren Fenster was selected as third base coach of Team USA.
