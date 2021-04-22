Red Sox’ Triston Casas, Jarren Duran to play for Team USA in Olympic qualifier

Red Sox prospects Triston Casas and Jarren Duran are slated to play for Team USA in the Olympic qualifying event scheduled for next month in Florida.

Team USA, managed by Mike Scioscia, is the top-ranked team in the WBSC Baseball Americas Qualifier May 31 through June 5 at ballparks in the Palm Beaches and St. Lucie County.

Canada, Cuba, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela are also in the tournament.