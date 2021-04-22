Terrence Clarke, high school star from Boston who played at Kentucky, dies in car accident, report says

In a 2019 interview with the Globe, Clarke said he wanted to make his mark as a basketball star from Boston.

The 19-year-old was a Boston product who finished his high school career at prep powerhouse Brewster Academy. After averaging 9.6 points per game last season at Kentucky, he announced last month he was going to enter the NBA Draft, and on Wednesday, it was announced he had retained Klutch Sports as his representation.

Terrence Clarke, a basketball star at Kentucky who had entered the NBA Draft, died in a car accident at Los Angeles Thursday night, reports say.

“Boston is a great basketball city,” he said. “I really want to do this for myself, but I also want to do this for my community because [Boston] has never been on the map. Nobody would say, ‘Oh, [top] basketball players come from Boston.’ I want to be the person to make that happen.”

According to WKYT, Clarke and Kentucky teammate BJ Boston were leaving a workout in Los Angeles when the accident happened. Boston was reportedly in a car behind him.

After Thursday’s Celtics’ game, coach Brad Stevens spoke about Clarke.

“To be honest, as I was walking down the hallway I just heard this news about Terrence Clarke,” he said. “I’m not sure how much I want to talk about the game when you consider a Boston kid—I don’t know what’s real yet. I’ve not heard anything confirmed, but I’ve read what you’ve read.

“Those kids are important to us here and even though I never met him, my son looks up to him. It’s hard to talk about a basketball game with even the idea that that’s floating out there. I pray that that’s not true, but, yeah. Sorry.”

