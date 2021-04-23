HomeFront: Oscar picks, Ed Helms x 2, ‘Romeo & Juliet’

FILM: Sunday’s Academy Awards will be wildly different because of the pandemic — in style and substance. Would ‘Nomadland’ be the film to beat in a different year? Would ‘Minari’ or ‘Sound of Metal’ or ‘Promising Young Woman’ even be part of the mix?” asks Globe film critic Ty Burr. “We’ll never know.” He offers the usual “will win” and “should win” picks for the major categories, plus two fun extras: “shouldn’t be here” and “was robbed.”

Welcome once again to HomeFront, where those of us in the limbo between vaccine shots have our noses pressed up against the window like a restless dog in the back of a minivan. We still need ways to stay entertained indoors, and the Globe’s experts have a slew of suggestions.

Writer-director Maria Sodahl fictionalizes her own story in “Hope,” a Norwegian drama about the fallout of a grim medical diagnosis. As Anja and Tomas, a longtime couple who’ve grown apart, Andrea Braein Hovig and Stellan Skarsgard deliver “perfectly realized” performances, Burr writes in a 3-star review. “Hovig especially calls on primal wells of feeling as Anja grieves, rages, calculates, cowers, and dares herself to trust.”

Ed Helms and Patti Harrison star in “Together Together,” a “surrogate-pregnancy romantic comedy” (really) that earns 2½ stars from Burr. As Matt, “a reliable, over-earnest stick-in-the-mud who badly wants to be a father,” Helms is good, but Harrison is even better: She “gives Anna a witty yet moving emotional keel that keeps the movie from tipping over into pathos or gluey farce.”

The visionary TV producer Joan Ganz Cooney recognized “that every child in America knew the lyrics to beer commercials” and made a leap — to Sesame Street. In “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street,” Marilyn Agrelo tells the “comprehensive, engaging, and nostalgic” story of “television’s most innovative and influential children’s show,” says Globe correspondent Peter Keough.

“‘Send in the reptilian Syzoth!’ is a line I might use next time I’m stuck in line at the grocery store,” Burr writes in a 2-star review of “Mortal Kombat,” which he calls “mostly an exercise in the care and feeding of intellectual property.” If this is your cup of “heavily digitized fantasy-action rumble,” will anything anyone else says change your mind?

Jesse Leigh as Bobbie Yang, Ed Helms as Nathan Rutherford, Dana L. Wilson as Mayor Deirdre, Jana Schmieding as Reagan Wells in "Rutherford Falls." Colleen Hayes/Peacock

TV: It’s a big week for Ed Helms, who also stars in “Rutherford Falls.” Co-created by Helms, Michael Schur, and Soerra Teller Ornelas, the sitcom “represents the Native American community in ways we don’t often see on TV,” writes Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert. Featuring “a breakout comic performance by Jana Schmieding,” who is Lakota, the show is “warm, pleasingly offbeat, and character-driven.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” returns Wednesday for its fourth season, having already “exceeded the natural lifespan of its story, as it plows forward with nothing new to say,” writes Gilbert. “If it had ended after just a season or two, it could have been a concise and sharp tale. ... Now, the show has become another one of TV’s never-ending stories, another ‘Homeland.’” Ouch.

STREAMING: “To say ‘Black Kung Fu Chick’ is a passion project is putting it mildly,” writes Globe correspondent Natachi Onwuamaegbu. “When I was a kid, I wished there were more Black heroines,” says Emerson College professor Rae Shaw. So she created her own — Tasha (Taylor Polidore), who “thinks she’s learning kung fu, but she’s actually learning how to cultivate her chi,” or life force. “Black Kung Fu Chick” is available as a Web series.

MUSIC: “A sense of curiosity and discovery shines through” the chamber performances that end BSO NOW online concerts, writes the Globe’s A.Z. Madonna, and not just because “none of the pieces were written by white men, the most over-represented group in the concert hall.” That spirit should outlast the pandemic. “These unfamiliar pieces fit in with the old favorites like they belong there, because they do belong and they always have.”

Boston Calling is canceled again, but “the outdoor festivals of summer are beginning to stir,” and some indoor venues are cautiously rousing. “I’m utterly exhausted, emotionally tattered,” Jay Sweet of the Newport Festivals Foundation — full lineups for its folk and jazz festivals haven’t been announced — tells Globe correspondent James Sullivan. “But I’m also strangely overwhelmed with a sense of hope.”

While you (probably) weren’t looking, your grandma’s favorite performer, Tom Jones, reinvented himself with help from producer Ethan Johns. The 80-year-old’s new album is “Surrounded by Time.” “All the songs on the record had something to do with my life,” Jones says in a thoughtful Q&A with Globe correspondent Stuart Munro. “[E]ach song means something from or brings to mind a different part of my life.”

VISUAL ART: Sonya Clark “has made a career of untangling American history to reveal darkness often veiled by pageantry,” says Globe art critic Murray Whyte. “Monumental Cloth,” at deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, focuses on two Confederate banners, the battle flag and the truce flag, creating “less a dissembling than a resurrection, a righting of historical symbolism interred by time and will.”

The augmented-reality exhibition “Home Remedies for Lucid Dreaming,” by Will Pappenheimer, “peculiarly reflects our pandemic experience: trapped at home, trying to fortify and heal, viewing the world through screens,” writes Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. “Pappenheimer recognizes that healing is not a simple process.” At Alpha Gallery in the South End.

MUSEUMS: After a brief stint at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, longtime Peabody Essex Museum staffer Lynda Roscoe Hartigan is headed back to Salem — as the boss. She has her work cut out for her, she acknowledged to the Globe’s Malcolm Gay. “How do we create a trusted, respectful arena for considering timely issues with intellectual credibility and empathy ... in a time that’s just remarkably divisive?”

THEATER: Josh O’Connor (”The Crown”) and Jessie Buckley (”Fargo”) signed on for “Romeo & Juliet” on the London stage and wound up in a film that airs this week on “Great Performances.” “We tried to be as vulnerable to the reality we’re living through as possible,” Buckley says in a Q&A with Globe theater critic Don Aucoin. Says O’Connor: “It’s quite a flexible play. It’s about love, but you can kind of find your own journey through it.”

The Reuben at Michael's Deli in Brookline. Courtesy of Michael's Deli

PROJECT TAKEOUT: The Globe’s Project Takeout encourages readers to support local independent restaurants, which need a hand for just a bit longer as we return to business as usual and reach a level of vaccination that makes eating indoors feel safer. This week, Globe staffers in the suburbs — Framingham, Littleton, and Brookline — fill up on rodizio-style Brazilian, farm-to-table American, and make-your-vegan-wife-hurl deli specialties. See other readers’ favorites and suggest your own here.

FOOD & DINING: Restaurant workers and diners can help keep one another safe, even during a pandemic. “We don’t see herd immunity coming until Labor Day at the very earliest,” Corby Kummer of the Aspen Institute’s Food and Society Program, which developed guidelines for both, says in an extensive Q&A with the Globe’s Devra First. “[T]he next two months, say, are crucial times.”

“[I]f the Butter Rice episode in the Netflix series ‘Midnight Diner,’ in which the wandering musician Mr. Goro plays his guitar and sings longingly about the lost love of his life, doesn’t make you well up, you’re made of stone,” writes former Globe food editor Sheryl Julian. Make sure you have tissues, and add the show to your queue and Julian’s recipe to your to-cook list.

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times, including issues surrounding COVID-19 vaccinations. Sign up for the newsletter here.

BOOKS: “My first two albums were very much rooted in grief and the loss of my mother,” says musician Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast). In writing her new memoir, “Crying in H Mart,” she tells Globe correspondent Kate Tuttle, “I learned a lot about myself, and I learned a lot about my relationship with my mother.”

City archeologist Joe Bagley’s new book, “Boston’s Oldest Buildings and Where to Find Them,” takes readers all over town, “from Dorchester’s Blake House, built in 1661, to Charlestown’s Salem Turnpike Hotel, built around 1794,” reports Globe correspondent James Sullivan. Says Bagley: ““This book is definitely meant to get people out to find them all.”

A new book highlights Boston's oldest buildings, including the George Middleton House at 5 Pinckney St. in Boston. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

LOVE LETTERS: Ready for a fresh start? Aren’t we all? The theme of Season 5 of the Love Letters podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “New Beginnings.” The episodes tell stories about love that’s new, revived, reinvented, and full of hope. The latest installment tells a story of crushing on a colleague. Listen here.

DANCE: After a year off, Jacob’s Pillow is back with a vengeance, planning a full slate of performances around its 220-acre property and online. “We’ve never done anything of this scale before,” executive and artistic director Pamela Tatge tells Globe correspondent Karen Campbell. “We know that people need to come out of their isolation, to be together and witness the capacity of the human spirit.”

BUT REALLY: Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day, also known as a perfect excuse to support a local business and maybe indulge your curiosity about Love Letters columnist Meredith Goldstein’s new novel, “Things That Grow.” Wear your mask(s) and wash your hands!



