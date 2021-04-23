‘Parasite’ series ‘in the same universe as the feature’

As we head into the Academy Awards, which air Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC, here’s the latest on the series adaptation of last year’s best picture winner, Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite.”

The HBO series is “chugging full speed ahead,” according to Adam McKay, an Oscar winner himself for “The Big Short” and the writer-director of the upcoming and locally filmed “Don’t Look Up” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. According to Collider, McKay recently explained in a podcast that the show will not be an adaptation or remake of the movie, in the manner of the first season of FX’s “Fargo.” “It’s an original series,” he said. “It’s in the same universe as the feature, but it’s an original story that lives in that same world.”