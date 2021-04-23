Gordon College picks Taylor administrator Michael Hammond to be its new president

Gordon College’s board of trustees has tapped Michael Hammond, a top administrator at Taylor University in Indiana, to be the next president of the Christian college in Wenham.

Hammond will take over for D. Michael Lindsay, who announced last fall he would end his 10-year tenure as Gordon president on June 30. Coincidentally, Lindsay was named president at Taylor University last month, so the two will essentially be swapping campuses this summer. Carrie Tibbles, the board member who chaired the presidential search process for Gordon, said Hammond, who is trained as a historian, exhibits a “rare combination” of academic credibility, leadership style, spiritual character, and a passion for Christian higher education.