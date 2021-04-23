20 concerts made during quarantine that you can stream right now

With the precautions in place, we could see the slow return of more and more in-person concerts this year. But in the meantime, we still have the benefit of virtual shows in the comfort of our own homes. (And most of the time, for free!) These 20 were released during the pandemic and deliver the next best thing to being lost in a crowd while your favorite band kills it onstage.

Earlier this month, the Boston Symphony Orchestra unveiled its plan for a shortened six-week summer season at the idyllic open-air venue Tanglewood. To reduce the risk of aerosol transmission, there will be no vocal performances, all concerts will forgo intermission, last no longer than 80 minutes, and have a reduced capacity. But you’re still there , right?

Brothers Osborne’s Skeletons Release Party (Country, October 2020)

After postponing their 2020 tour, Brothers Osborne decided to debut their third studio album, “Skeletons,” via livestream. Actual brothers T.J. and John encouraged fans to get to know them a little better as they rocked their way through seven of 12 new tracks.

Post Malone’s Nirvana Tribute (Rock, April 2020)

From his home outside of Salt Lake City, Post Malone, Travis Barker, and the band showcased their range as musicians while covering 15 of Nirvana’s most popular songs. The event encouraged viewers to donate to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. So far the stream has raised over $7 million in support of pandemic relief efforts.

Dropkick Murphys’ Still Locked Down (Celtic punk, March 2021)

Not even COVID could stop New Englanders from celebrating St. Patty’s Day. After being forced to cancel performances, the Dropkick Murphys decided to carry on with their annual concerts via livestream in 2020 and 2021.

Berklee College of Music’s Singer Showcase: Bond … James Bond (Jazz/Pop, December 2020)

In anticipation of the 25th James Bond film, Berklee lead vocalists, instrumentalists, and arrangers pay tribute to the 007 franchise as they perform a medley of Bond theme songs. Hearing the chilling vocals and hypnotic instrumentals, viewers are sure to be stirred by this production.

Club Passim’s Passim Streams: Virtual Open Mic (Folk, July 2020)

Each week, Harvard Square’s Club Passim hosts a virtual open mic on its YouTube channel, where folk musicians are invited to perform brief socially distanced sets. The venue also livestreams concerts several days a week (for free, but a donation is suggested). This selection from July featured performances by Americana musician Sarah King, acoustic rocker Dann Russo, Indie-folk artist Ghost Girl, folk musician Kim Moberg, and others.

Silkroad with Yo-Yo Ma (Instrumental, May 2020)

Silkroad, a Boston-based collective of global musicians and nonprofit organization founded by cellist and local Yo-Yo Ma, has held a series of benefit concerts in response to COVID. This May offering showcased instrumental music from an array of cultural traditions from around the world. The performance encourages viewers to donate to Playing for Change, to aid in providing emergency food and health supplies for global communities on the brink of survival during the pandemic.

Sammy Rae & the Friends’ Live at Paste Studio on the Road: NYC (Jazz/Pop, January 2021)

Connecticut native and jazz-rock singer Sammy Rae encouraged fans at home to sing, dance, and join in on the fun with this live performance from The Cutting Room in New York. For those missing the uplifting energy of big band music, Sammy Rae & the Friends deliver. Jam out to hits like “Living Room Floor,” from the comfort of your own living room.

Taylor Swift’s Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions (Pop, November 2020)

In the serene and tranquil setting of the Long Pond Studio in upstate New York, Taylor Swift and producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff came together to play the album “Folklore” in its entirety for the first time in the same room. The documentary, which highlights each stripped-down performance, is available to stream through Disney+. A selection is available on YouTube.

Silkroad Home Session with Rhiannon Giddens (Folk, May 2020)

“Music is meant to be played and heard,” said folk musician Rhiannon Giddens on this recording created outside Dublin. This performance, part of a series of home sessions produced by Silkroad, featured Francesco Turrisi playing the cello banjo, frame drum, and accordion, with Giddens showcasing the octave viola, banjo, fiddle, and her beautiful vocals.

BTS’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert (K-pop, September 2021)

“It’s been the roughest summer ever, but we know that spring will come,” said rapper and singer RM of the South Korean boy band BTS during this NPR performance. Recorded in their hometown record store, the concert showcases three upbeat songs and seven fantastic outfits.

Jobi Riccio’s #BerkleeAnywhere Concert Series (Country, April 2020)

Country-bluegrass musician Jobi Riccio played three songs — including a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Here I Am” — in the first installment of Berklee College’s ongoing series #BerkleeAnywhere. The series features Berklee and Boston Conservatory students streaming performances from around the world every Tuesday at 8 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook.

Sam Smith & Labyrinth’s Love Goes Live at Abbey Road Studios (Pop, March 2021)

To celebrate the release of their album “Love Goes,” Sam Smith, Labyrinth, and the band came together at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London to perform a medley of new and old songs. This free four-minute recording captures Smith’s cover of Cindy Lauper’s “Time After Time.” The full live album is available to purchase or stream.

Dear John: 2nd Annual John Lennon Tribute Concert (Rock, October 2020)

On the occasion of what would have been John Lennon’s 80th birthday, this event collected performances by and tributes from musicians such as rocker Peter Gabriel, soul singer P.P. Arnold, John Illsley of Dire Straits, and Lawrence Gowan of Styx. The concert can be streamed online for free, but audiences are encouraged to donate to War Child UK.

Julianne Lee, Lisa Kim, and Yuncong Zhang’s BSO at Home: Bach Project (Classical, April 2020)

The Bach Project highlights violinists from the Boston Symphony Orchestra as they presented the complete cycle of Bach’s works in weekly installments. While the series ended last June, recordings are available via YouTube. Julianne Lee, Lisa Kim, and Yuncong Zhang performed Bach’s Sonata No. 1 in G the first week.

Dua Lipa’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert (Pop, December 2020)

Reconnect with a more laid-back Dua Lipa in this short concert which captured the simple joy of a traditional jam session. From a studio in London, Dua and her band delivered a performance that is as warm as the apricot hues that accentuated each dance hit.

Travis Scott’s Virtual Concert: Fortnite (Rap, April 2020)

Viewers were transported to the world of the video game “Fortnite” as a skyscraper-size Travis Scott performed his rap hits. The show was both visually compelling and illustrated the potential that virtual-reality performances have during a pandemic.

New England Conservatory’s Coretta Scott King Tribute Concert: Continuation of a Dream: Requiem (Instrumental, February 2021)

Join the New England Conservatory Black Student Union in its annual celebration of alumna Coretta Scott King. The virtual concert, which featured vocal, instrumental, and dance performances, as well as student testimonials, highlighted the work of Black students and faculty from the school, past and present.

Musikfest 2020 (Mixed genres, July-August 2020)

The nation’s largest, non-gated, free music festival, held in Bethlehem, Pa., stayed true to its roots during COVID by shifting its entire 10 day lineup to a livestream format. Performers included gospel musician Robert Randolph, Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, blues artist Alexis P. Suter, and world musicians Kiran Ahluwalia and Rez Abbasi.

A Virtual Reality Concert with Halestorm (Rock, April 2020)

Pennsylvania rock band Halestorm released a previously recorded performance in Connecticut. The band invited fans to join them via social media, writing: “You may have seen pieces of it but for the first time we are releasing the full concert for us to all enjoy together. We’ll be watching and chatting with you!”

Yung Baby Tate’s Rolling Loud Stream (Hip-Hop/Rap, February 2021)

In her first virtual stream, Yung Baby Tate delivered a high-energy performance for everyone ready to bounce back from the pandemic. Featuring hits like her viral TikTok anthem, “I Am” and a cover of Aaliyah’s “I Care 4 U,” Tate displayed her dynamic vocal range.

Jordyn Vasquez is finishing her undergraduate degree in publishing at Emerson College.