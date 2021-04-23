4 hikes with one big bonus: heavenly views

In our view, every hike is a good one — think fresh air, great views, excellent exercise. But some offer an extra element, a cool feature that adds to the experience. Here are some great options in the Boston area.

Planning on doing some hiking this summer? You’re in good company. According to a recent study by RunRepeat and partner AllTrails , the number of hikes logged in 2020 was up 171.36 percent compared to 2019. The number of individual hikers over that same time period increased by 134.7 percent. And the number of hikes logged per hiker was up by more than 50 percent in 2020 over the period from 2016 to 2019. That’s a lot of boots on the ground!

Grotto love this one: Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary, Topsfield

Talia Liu, 9, played on the boulders that line the Rockery Trail. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

This 1,955-acre Mass Audubon property is perfect for families. With 12 miles of trails, there’s plenty of space to romp and ramble, traversing forests, meadows, drumlin, and esker. A boardwalk traces wetlands filled with life. There’s plenty of action for birders, too; the sanctuary is part of the Eastern Essex County Interior Forest Important Bird Area. But the coolest feature here is the Rockery Trail. A short walk leads to a grotto of stacked boulders, designed (in 1905) to create arches, narrow passages, and cave-like spaces. The Rockery looks like something out of “The Flintstones,” but even kids who won’t get that reference will appreciate it. 87 Perkins Row. No pets. Restrooms and buildings currently closed. Parking reservations required. Members free; non-members $10 per car. 978-887-9264, www.massaudubon.org/ipswichriver

Mind the gap: Purgatory Chasm State Reservation, Sutton

While no one will ever mistake it for the Grand Canyon, the 70-foot-deep, quarter-mile-long Purgatory Chasm is plenty cool. And it’s ours. Geologists say a mile-high glacier created this impressive cut. Walk the half-mile Chasm Loop Trail along the rim to explore a unique jumble of rock formations. Scramble into the chasm’s lower bowl to see jagged Devil’s Pulpit, and 75-foot-high Lover’s Leap. There’s Devil’s Coffin, a coffin-shaped rock set in a mausoleum-like recess, and a boxy opening called Devil’s Corn Crib. It’s the rare visitor who doesn’t try to squeeze into the skinny passage (18 inches wide, 15 feet deep, 30 feet long) called Fat Man’s Misery. Follow mile-long Charley’s Loop Trail into woodlands of hemlock, hardwood, and pine to connect with Little Purgatory Chasm Trail, leading to a mini (10-foot-tall walls) version of the chasm. Although the picnic area is currently closed, there’s room for kids to run around; just keep little ones away from the rock ledge of the chasm. Wear good hiking shoes, but skip this one if the ground is wet and muddy. 198 Purgatory Road. Leashed dogs permitted. Restrooms and visitor center currently closed. $5 parking fee charged Memorial Day through November. 508-234-3733, www.mass.gov/locations/purgatory-chasm-state-reservation

Fall for this one: Cascade Trail, North Adams

Overshadowed by big-deal hiking destinations like Mount Greylock, this river walk is known mostly by North Adams locals. It’s a short drive away from downtown, and it’s easy to miss the small sign. But this blue-blazed trail, set within an 85-acre municipal park, offers a sweet reward for those who discover it: a 45-foot-tall horsetail waterfall, Notch Brook Cascade, set amid a hemlock grove. Only the last bit is moderately steep, and the rocks are slippery, so use care when walking to the falls for a selfie. Some hikers use the flatter boulders for picnic tables. Set aside about 90 minutes for this one, and respect the fact that a residential area surrounds the property. Rather than parking along the street, leave your car at the Northern Berkshire YMCA parking lot, located near the trailhead. 22 Brickyard Court.

Down on the farm: Appleton Farms, Hamilton and Ipswich

Kids are the best at spotting wildlife on the trail, like tiny red salamanders and almost-camouflaged toads in the greenery. At Appleton Farms, you won’t have to squint hard to see the animals: Dairy cows graze on pasturelands and free-range beef cattle roam the rolling hillsides of this 1,000-acre working farm, providing quite a kick for animal-loving small fry. One of the oldest continuously operating farms in the US (established in 1638), the property has been maintained by nine generations of the Appleton family. It’s a gorgeous green space with pasture, grasslands, stone walls, and farm buildings. Explore the property along 6 miles of footpaths, bridal paths, and farm roads, with stops at the farmhouse and livestock stalls. The 1.3-mile Farmstead Loop takes you into the heart of the property; make it a longer trek by connecting with the 1.8-mile Plains Loop. The on-site farm store sell its own produce, dairy products, meat, and baked goods, plus other locally-made items. 219 County Road. Timed-entry passes recommended (but not required) on weekends. 978-356-5728, thetrustees.org/place/appleton-farms

