The aftermath with my boss

Q. This is a follow-up to a letter I wrote a few months ago ( “I told my boss I’m in love with him” ). I followed your and everyone’s advice and moved on. I didn’t leave the workplace because the guy actually offered me a much better contract than the one I had. He said that I earned it because I worked hard for it. As I said, I really love my job, so I signed. And things started getting better at first. We built a healthy, friendly relationship. In the meantime, I started dating somebody (my current partner), and I was on cloud nine. I finally found peace — or so I thought!

Advertisement

It all started when my boss invited my colleague/best friend and I for a beer and pizza after work to discuss some projects. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to go, but my friend would be there too, so it wouldn’t be that awkward. We agreed to join him. But it was more like a loose friendly meeting rather than a work-related one. When my friend left the table for a while, my boss asked me how I am doing personally after our last “conversation” and told me to “be careful of men because they are not always who they seem to be.” I appreciated the advice, but to be honest it felt a bit ... unnecessary? Anyway, at the end of the meeting, my colleague-friend suggested that I invite my boyfriend over for a quick hello. I told him I’m not sure because something was telling me it wouldn’t end well, but I agreed to call him. Then my boss said, “Oh, I forgot. The store’s closing in a few minutes and I need to get some stuff. I need to go. See you on Monday.” Strange, but I let it slide.

During the next days, my boss would get very clingy, listening to conversations I had with friends at work, or even jumping in on them, especially the ones regarding my new relationship. It wasn’t his business, yet he would find something to comment on. And so it goes — until the last week, when he created a whole scene in a crowded office, screaming at me for being “lazy and irresponsible” because I dared have a “13-minute break instead of a 10-minute one.” He never does that. When he’s got a problem, he’d normally discuss it with you in person and in a nice way.

Advertisement

After that, I just stopped talking to him. So again, the dilemma: Should I talk to him, asking him what’s wrong (I can’t ignore him forever) or quit the job – a position I worked so hard to gain? Our company is small. There is no HR or any different departments. Sorry for writing for the second time, but I never expected things to turn out that way.

MAYBE I SHOULD HAVE LEFT...

A. There’s no one who runs personnel? No one who’s your boss’s boss? No other person you can ask to report to, based on all of this personal history?

I’ll give you my take, but please know I’m not an employment lawyer. This is just a virtual living room here.

Advertisement

If your workplace is that small — with no help for this — it’s time to draw some boundaries for yourself and take them seriously. No socializing outside of work with this man, even when it’s supposedly work-related. No having personal conversations when he’s in the room. He’s the boss, and not that long ago, you told him you were in love with him — and he was vague about his feelings in return. Why make this messier? Love-life talk is best with peers, not in a work setting. Do your job when you’re there, and then you can leave and tell your real friends whatever you want. No inviting your significant other to meet your boss (why should that happen?). If your boss gives you unsolicited advice, tell him you’d rather keep conversations to business. See if he can follow your lead.

Also, I do wonder whether you could do the work you love for a different employer. I don’t know the details here, but you now have a resume that shows what you can do. This workplace has been a center of emotional confusion for several years, according to that first letter. Maybe it is time to consider new options and an experience that isn’t so fraught. I hate the idea of you leaving to escape one manager, but it’s more than that. You want to grow your career. You want to grow your life.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Your boss liked the idea of you pining over him, it was a boost to his ego. Now that you’re dating someone, and your attention and affection isn’t on him, he’s acting like a scorned man. Keep all of your interactions professional, and express that intention as often as you can.

Advertisement

MARINOLAW





You seem to think there is some meaning behind your boss being angry. But maybe he’s just annoyed that you took a longer break than you are supposed to. Maybe he’s got personal problems. In any event you got [yelled at] for taking a longer break than you were supposed to. I’m not sure what there is to say about that. I’d keep your head down, do your job, and see where that takes you.

ASH





In general, it is not a good idea to socialize with your boss. Compound that with your history — you spilling your guts about your LOVE for him — and you should not have gone for the pizza and beer. And your gut told you that! As others said the last time, look for a new job.

GDCATCH





Don’t get stuck in a place like this or with a boss like this! I agree with Meredith. Are there other places you could do the same work? The boss makes the job great or not, and your boss isn’t great. Also, start listening to your intuition more; it will help you in the long run with this work situation and everything else.

HELLOWORLD13





I‘d keep a journal that’s time stamped and I’d also consult a lawyer.

Advertisement

ANNEHAMILTON

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.