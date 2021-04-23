Hasty Pudding honors Viola Davis as Woman of the Year in virtual ceremony

Members roasted Davis and instructed her through challenges with Hasty actors before awarding the Oscar-winning actress the honorary pudding pot. Davis competed in a dance-off with an off-brand “Meryl Streep,” told a joke to the Joker and Harley Quinn, and performed a dramatic scene for a parody of director James Gunn. She even gave Melania Trump some helpful tips from her television series, “How to Get Away with Murder.”

The burlesque musical comedy group typically celebrates the honoree for her impressive contributions to the entertainment industry with an in-person roast and parade through Harvard Square. ( Elizabeth Banks took home the pudding pot last year .) But the ceremony for Davis, adapted to pandemic-era restrictions, was held over Zoom with the Hasty Pudding company, alumni, and patrons in the virtual audience.

Hasty Pudding Theatricals honored Viola Davis as its Woman of the Year Thursday night, sans the usual fanfare.

To incorporate tradition, the company played a comedic video featuring a life-size Davis cut out visiting Harvard and parading around campus.

“I feel like it has been the most honorable and medicinal thing that I could have chosen for my life because it gives you a great healthy dose of empathy,” Davis said in her acceptance speech.

In a subsequent Q&A, she touched on her favorite roles, her quarantine experience, and her thoughts on the future of Hollywood. Davis also pushed industry officials and audiences to increase diversity on and off screen.

“Invest in our stories, our movies, our TV shows, all of the stories that you say what you want to see so that people can see our potency and our validity,” Davis said.

Davis is the first Black actress to achieve the “triple crown of acting,” with two Tony Awards, an Emmy, and an Oscar. She is best known for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Fences,” “King Hedley II,” and “How to Get Away with Murder.” With her husband, Davis founded JuVee Productions in 2012.

Renowned actresses such as Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Anne Hathaway, and Kerry Washington have also received the Woman of Year Award since its inception in 1951.

