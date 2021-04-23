These 5 Massachusetts hotels made Travel + Leisure’s worldwide ‘It List’

So if you decide to venture out for a mini-vacation after getting the COVID-19 vaccine , consider adding these swanky spots to your (nearby) travel destinations.

The magazine’s unranked list placed the local spots among other notable accommodations around the world, including a Botswana safari lodge, a boho-chic waterfront spot in Mexico, and 19th century Indian mansion.

After an especially difficult year in the hospitality industry, several Massachusetts hotels have come out on the other side triumphant. They endured the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, months-long closures, and a devastating dip in tourism. And now, five — yes, five — of the 73 hotels on the Travel + Leisure annual It List are in the Bay State.

The Edgardtown Inn. Handout

The Edgartown Inn

This boutique hotel from the company Lark Hotels is inspired by the island it calls home: Martha’s Vineyard. Its 12 rooms underwent a massive makeover last summer, thanks to the handiwork of Boston-based designers Rachel Reider Interiors. The former whaling captain’s home “boasts a farmhouse feel fused with modern touches, natural materials like linen, rope, and wood, and a light and airy color palette,” an August Boston Globe story read. You’ll surely be blissful lounging in a sand chair and nibbling on a complimentary breakfast.

508-939-4005, www.theedgartowninn.com

Harbor View Hotel

Seems like Edgartown is the place to be. This second It List location in the historic village underwent a $15 million renovation that brought the 130-year-old property into the modern era. The best part? A new four-room penthouse and a new Roxana wing of poolside rooms where the “Jaws” production team once stayed. “Dating to 1891, the updated hotel looks like an inspiration board for Serena & Lily with its grass cloth and deep-blue décor,” a previous Globe story reads. In the opinion of Travel + Leisure, the food is also unbeatable. Think lobster rolls and smoky, sweet noodles.

877-867-9613, harborviewhotel.com

Art on the wall in a small lobby near the Arlington Street entrance to the Newbury Boston hotel. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Newbury

Nestled in the home of the former “Old Ritz,” the Newbury Boston is fully renovated and set for an early May opening. It touts a 17th-floor conservatory trattoria, rooftop views of the skyline, the Newbury Salon, Street Bar, and 286 guest rooms — many still with their original wood-burning fireplaces. Travel + Leisure praised its cozy but cool interior, complete with a dove gray palette, colorful cushions, and contemporary art. And of course, the significant renovation comes with all kinds of perks: a book collection curated by the folks at the Boston Public Library, a line of bespoke toiletries with a scent created especially for the hotel, and a butler to tend to your fireplace.

(888) 974-3948, newburyboston.com

Life House

There are even more island options on the It List. Life House on Nantucket is a “seafaring dreamscape” and a “fresh, beautifully designed retreat along the cobblestoned byways of New England’s famed island seaport,” according to Travel + Leisure. The 14 rooms are decorated with raffia palm writing tables, bamboo side tables, botanical lampshades, straw bed frames and headboards. To us, there’s no better place to escape than a renovated Federal-style mansion (with complimentary breakfast, of course).

866-466-7534, www.lifehousehotels.com/hotels/new-england/nantucket

The space at Miraval, which located in Lenox's renovated Cranwell Estate property. DIANE BAIR

Miraval Berkshires

This Western Massachusetts wellness retreat caters to adults only in 100 rooms situated on 380 piney acres. Miraval offers booze and healthy meals. There’s a 28-bed spa experience and an organic garden, too. But for the more active among us, resort activities like hatchet throwing and ropes courses are available. Plus, there’s an array of classes and workshops in fire-building techniques, beekeeping, and meditating — with horses.

413-881-1234, www.miravalresorts.com

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.