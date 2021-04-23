My friend keeps ignoring my advice about solving a problem

A friend of mine has a large vegetable garden but doesn’t maintain her electric fence, so she has ongoing critter problems. She kills some and live-traps the others to release in new locations. To the best of my knowledge, relocation is fraught with problems: introduction of new diseases, territorial issues, and the animal’s need to relearn where to forage. Every year I hear the same sad stories, and I mention the problems with relocation. I then ask her about putting up a fence. I’ve even offered to pay. She always has an excuse. Do you have any suggestions to solve this problem?

Anonymous / Boston

This is my favorite kind of question: A hard, flavorful outside with a chewy universal center. The scavenger-centric specifics are particular to you — but who hasn’t had a friend who continually complains about problems of their own making? Who won’t accept practical help, only sympathy — whether the problem is raccoons or romance, woodchucks or workplace politics?

I agree with you about how your friend should handle the animals — so much so, in fact, that it’s the metaphorical equivalent of how you should handle your friend. (The answer is coming from inside the question!) Right now, you’re letting her hop into your mental garden with her problems any time she wants to and nibble on your peace of mind. And each time, you patiently pick her up and relocate her to a place you find more suitable.

Maybe build a fence around the topic instead. You’ve had this conversation many times already, so the next time it comes up, instead of arguing your case once more, tell her that you’ve already told her what you think she should do, you disagree with how she’s handling it, and you don’t want to discuss the topic any further. Then don’t. If she mentions it in an e-mail, respond to everything but that. If she brings it up in conversation, remind her you don’t want to discuss it and change the topic. Keep that fence in good repair! This doesn’t solve her problem, but it does solve yours.

This isn’t always the approach to take when a friend complains without taking action. Sometimes, of course, friends have predicaments — i.e., problems that don’t have solutions — and in those cases we let them vent and don’t leap immediately into “Fix it!” mode. One of the most important lessons in being human is learning how to say, “I’m sorry, that’s awful” and let it go at that, without trying to foist implausible solutions or happy talk on the sufferer just to alleviate your own feelings of helplessness. (If the problem has to do with health, absolutely don’t offer unsolicited advice unless you are roughly the same age and gender and have had the same ailment. Sick folk have already tried that One Weird Trick you learned the other day.) And sometimes a friend’s behavior might be so dysfunctional or indicative of greater problems that some kind of intervention is necessary. But your situation isn’t that.

