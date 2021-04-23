My mother is at her best in a crisis, especially when the crisis is mine

As a child, I remember watching her tend to an injured horse. One hand rested on the horse’s shoulder; the other pressed gauze firmly against a gash in his leg that was evenly spurting blood. Mom wore Carhartt overalls and a wool cap, her hair in a simple braid down her back. She worked quickly and calmly, holding inch-thick wads to his hot skin until the blood soaked through to her palm. His coat had been clipped for winter and the knobby joints of his knees pushed through his delicate skin. Occasionally, she would stroke his neck and he would turn to look at her, his eyes dark and sad and kind.

In moments like this, I thought of her childhood. Where had this tenderness come from? I only knew pieces: an alcoholic stepfather, separation from her siblings, independence she never asked for. But she soldiered on, putting herself through college and moving across the country in her flatbed truck, a dog in the passenger seat. I imagine her driving, her unpolished nails curled around a dirty steering wheel, green eyes bright, looking east to her new life.

If we didn’t talk about her childhood much, we talked even less about parts of mine.

She was the one who picked me up from the police station in downtown Baltimore when I was 17. When the men who’d attacked me finally let me go, I’d run blindly until I found a squad car and pounded on its windows. They put me in a room, asked me to write down what had happened on wide-ruled notebook paper. Earlier that night I had been picking up my car at a mostly-empty commuter lot. The tap of the gun on the window had been nearly imperceptible. I remember thinking distinctly: This is not a dream.

Later, at the hospital, my mother paced under fluorescent lights while the nurses probed my body all over again. When it was over, she grabbed my wrist and looked at me fiercely. “Don’t you dare let those bastards stop you from doing anything you would have done otherwise,” she said.

I went to school three days later, recited the Pledge of Allegiance, picked out a homecoming dress, joked about boys. Winter passed and spring came: the damp smell of mowed grass, prom heels in the lawn like serrated knives. I wouldn’t let my parents in the courtroom when I testified. It’s fine, I said. Just don’t. What had happened was both unfathomable and unchangeable, and we allowed it to lock like a formidable door behind us.

Mom fought silently alongside me, though. When I got my first job after college, she insisted on taking me to Nordstrom to buy a pair of heels. She looked out of place in the mall in her Wrangler jeans, walking in front of me at her signature clip. “Work shoes. Have to have a pair,” she said. She picked them up, flexing their soles with inappropriate gusto as the salesgirl looked on disdainfully.

A few years later, when I announced I was moving from New York to Nairobi for work, she rented a U-Haul, singlehandedly packed my apartment, and kissed me goodbye unceremoniously. “Go,” she said, smoothing back my hair with her wide, worn palm.

As the plane hurled skyward I thought of my mother making her way across America 30 years earlier — poring over maps in gas station parking lots, plotting her deliverance from past to future.

And last year, when I moved home to ride out the pandemic, she welcomed me with quiet satisfaction. We need not speak in the waning light; we are mother and daughter and we converse in the silent rhythm of life on the farm, bound by the intimacy of shared strife and the space beyond.

Time, they say, heals all wounds. I say a mother can help.

Ellen Halle is a graduate student at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.