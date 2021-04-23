28-year-old man missing after going swimming at Crane Beach

A search is underway at Crane Beach in Ipswich for a 28-year-old swimmer who has not been seen since he set out in the water Friday morning, police said.
Police were called to Crane Beach at 9:30 a.m. Friday after the 28-year-old man’s backpack was found on unattended by park rangers, Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas said in a statement. Officers later found the man’s car parked outside the beach gates.
The car’s location led police to conclude the man likely arrived before 8 a.m., when the beach opens, the statement said.
Officers were able to contact the man’s friends who told them the man was planning to go swimming, the statement said.
Ipswich first responders and the US Coast Guard are searching for the man via land, water, and air, the statement said. Massachusetts State and Environmental Police are also assisting in the search.
