28-year-old man missing after going swimming at Crane Beach

A search is underway at Crane Beach in Ipswich for a 28-year-old swimmer who has not been seen since he set out in the water Friday morning, police said.

Police were called to Crane Beach at 9:30 a.m. Friday after the 28-year-old man’s backpack was found on unattended by park rangers, Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas said in a statement. Officers later found the man’s car parked outside the beach gates.

The car’s location led police to conclude the man likely arrived before 8 a.m., when the beach opens, the statement said.