Seven Lynn police officers placed on leave as department probes possible drug use, inappropriate texts

“The Lynn Police Department recently received information from another law enforcement agency regarding allegations of inappropriate conduct by several officers,” the statement said. “These officers were placed on administrative leave and an investigation was immediately opened.”

The department confirmed the investigation in a statement released Thursday night. None of the officers involved have been identified.

Seven Lynn police officers have been placed on leave while the department investigates reports of possible drug use and inappropriate text messages, authorities said Friday.

Lieutenant Michael Kmiec, a department spokesman, confirmed in a separate e-mail that seven officers have been placed on leave, and that the probe was launched after one officer was arrested in a domestic violence case out of Salem.

The resolution of that case wasn’t immediately clear Friday morning. Kmiec said the ongoing internal probe “also involves possible drug use by the officers.”

The case also involves alleged text messages, according to the department statement.

”The Lynn Police Department Professional Standards Division is conducting the investigation which includes the use of inappropriate language used by two officers in a private text conversation,” the statement said.

The investigation remains active, and police have also alerted prosecutors to the probe, officials said.

“The Lynn Police Department has spoken to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office regarding the matter and will conduct a transparent investigation into the conduct,” the statement said.

Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office, acknowledged that police have contacted prosecutors about the matter, but she declined further comment.

Requests for comment to Mayor Thomas M. McGee’s office weren’t immediately returned Friday morning. Other local officials either could not immediately be reached or said they were waiting for more details.

“I don’t have any comment until I know what the actual allegations are that are being investigated,” Lynn City Councilor-at-Large Brian M. Field said when reached by e-mail Friday morning.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

