The biggest test of Gina Raimondo’s political career

Raimondo is spending most of her time these days trying to sell Congress, the business community, and to some degree, the American public, on President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan, an omnibus proposal that crams in everything from bridges and tunnels to workforce development and affordable housing.

Why do we have to spend so much? Isn’t this just growing the size of government? Can you hook my second cousin up with a job? (Kidding on that last one, maybe.)

If Gina Raimondo has discovered anything in her first month as US commerce secretary, it’s that Congress asks the same kinds of questions that many Rhode Island lawmakers asked her when, as governor, she sought to fix bridges and schools here at home.

Advertisement

In her first interview with the Globe as commerce secretary, Raimondo said she sees a lot of similarities between Biden’s proposed American Jobs Plan and her signature initiative as governor — the multibillion-dollar RhodeWorks plan to improve roads and bridges across the state.

But there are some key differences. “It’s a lot more zeroes at the end of the president’s plan than my plan,” Raimondo said during a telephone interview on Thursday. (She’s currently working out of the federal courthouse in Providence because she hasn’t yet relocated to Washington, D.C.) “We’ve got to be bold.”

It’s a sprawling plan that includes $620 billion for transportation (how’s that rapid train to Boston sound?), $400 billion for the “care economy” (certified nursing assistants and other health care workers), $300 billion for manufacturing (including those semiconductors that everyone is suddenly talking about), and $100 billion to expand broadband access. That leaves roughly $900 billion for affordable housing, workforce development, research, and presumably, our beloved Electric Boat.

Raimondo is one of five cabinet secretaries that Biden has assigned to push the plan over the goal line, and she seems to be everywhere: the White House press room a few weeks ago, on cable television, and at an event this week hosted by Politico. She also testified before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday.

Advertisement

And while you probably aren’t going to see her follow Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in his constant quest to go viral, it makes a lot of sense for Raimondo to be front and center.

For one, she’s a Democrat who speaks Republican. She’s probably not going to wine and dine with Senator Ted Cruz anytime soon, but she’s never wasted a lot of time on partisan bickering. She praised Republican senators for releasing a scaled back $568 million infrastructure plan on Thursday, but she’s comfortable making the argument that infrastructure goes far beyond roads, bridges, and broadband.

She also speaks governor. While she’s still in the process of meeting every member of congress, Raimondo spent six years building relationships with other governors, and even helped get some of them elected during her stint leading the Democratic Governors Association. Governors often care more about tangible results than members of Congress do, which makes them some of the most effective lobbyists. Raimondo said she has spoken to more than 20 governors about the plan, and she believes there is broad support.

And she speaks business. You aren’t going to find many CEOs cheering about Biden’s idea for paying for all this spending – a 28 percent corporate tax rate – but many business leaders trust Raimondo’s judgement. They believe her when she says that the administration is willing to lower that 28 percent rate, and many seem willing to discuss it rather than simply immediately oppose it.

Advertisement

While she spent years negotiating deals with members of her own party in Rhode Island, she understands the stakes are much higher now.

The Biden plan is undoubtedly bold, but the administration clearly seems to want to find at least some bipartisan support as opposed to pushing it through reconciliation. That creates a different problem for Raimondo: the possibility of cutting some of the proposed funding for programs she believes are essential, but some members of both parties don’t consider to be infrastructure.

Those would include the “care economy” items, like improving the pay of home health care workers. She acknowledged that she does worry about making too many promises, but she said she’s motivated to keep selling the package to anyone who will listen.

Right now, this infrastructure package is at the top of her to-do list. Up next: addressing the climate crisis and maybe brokering a deal with China. Then she can consider taking a quick break and grabbing dinner at Al Forno — like old times.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.