Boston College to require all students and staff to be vaccinated for fall semester

Boston College will require all students, faculty and staff who return to campus for the fall semester to be fully vaccinated, school officials announced Friday.
All must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before participating in any on-campus activity, with exceptions granted for legitimate religious and medical reasons, BC’s President William P. Leahy said in a statement.
“[P]romoting the health and safety of our campus community and surrounding neighborhood is essential and a priority for everyone,” he said.
In an effort to help students meet the need, 4,500 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available on campus next week.
The vaccine will be administered in Conte Forum on April 26, 27 and 28. Corresponding second doses will be provided on May 17, 18, and 19 for those still on campus or who live within driving distance.
Several other Massachusetts collegeshave already announced vaccination requirements, including Emerson College, Boston University, Northeastern University and UMass Amherst.
“The months since COVID-19 surfaced more than a year ago have been challenging, but our campus community has responded with generosity, commitment, and grace,” Leahy said. “I ask that we continue to help and care for one another as the spring semester comes to an end and planning for another academic year moves forward.”