Boston College to require all students and staff to be vaccinated for fall semester

Boston College will require all students, faculty and staff who return to campus for the fall semester to be fully vaccinated, school officials announced Friday.

All must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before participating in any on-campus activity, with exceptions granted for legitimate religious and medical reasons, BC’s President William P. Leahy said in a statement.

“[P]romoting the health and safety of our campus community and surrounding neighborhood is essential and a priority for everyone,” he said.