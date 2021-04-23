A chance meeting leads to a dog adoption

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

Stacia Gorgone is the animal control officer for the city of Everett, and in February she took in an injured pit bull. “I can’t even explain it ... it was a crazy series of events that led me to the dog,” she said. “It was like a miracle.” While she was taking a road trip to Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Florida, she had a chance encounter with a couple who were originally from Massachusetts (Dorchester and South Boston to be exact) at a gas station in Georgia. The pair were heading to Miami where they live, noticed the Everett Police Department sticker on Gorgone’s car, and told her they had rescued a pit bull that was in rough shape. Gorgone said the dog had a fractured leg from being hit by a car and was suffering from a skin condition. She said Big Dog Ranch Rescue provided veterinary care for the injured pup, and she ended up keeping him and naming him Baxter. “I officially adopted him,” she said. “He is the sweetest ... I love him.” Gorgone said she hopes to train Baxter to be a therapy dog for the police department. “I feel everything happens for a reason,” she said. “He was meant to be with me.”

TRAINS AND TARGET PRACTICE DON’T MIX

At 10:24 a.m. April 12, police and EMS responded after a locomotive engineer was hit by a BB gun pellet in Wareham. P. Christopher Podgurski, the president and chief operating officer of Mass Coastal Railroad, said the freight train was traveling south at a speed of 20 miles per hour when the locomotive engineer was hit in his upper arm by the BB pellet. He was treated at Tobey Hospital and released. Wareham officers, along with Plymouth County and State Police K-9 teams, checked the area extensively, but no charges were filed as of Monday. “The investigation is ongoing to determine if the incident was intentional or an accident,” police said in a statement. Podgurski said he doubted that the locomotive engineer was struck by an errant pellet, and it was more likely that “hitting a guy in a moving locomotive ... was a well-thought-out plan.” Podgurski said the end result could have been much worse. “It’s a very serious matter to railroaders when this kind of thing happens,” he said. “We’re very lucky that it only hit him in the arm and didn’t get [him in] an eye.”

FARM ANIMALS AT THE COUNTRY CLUB?

At 8:11 a.m. March 28, Hingham police received a call about a chicken and a pig that were running loose at Black Rock Country Club. According to the log entry, the pig was “friendly” and had been seen on the property before. The animal control officer reported that the owners live in a house near the entrance to Black Rock, and the chicken and pig were back in their yard where they belonged.

























Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.