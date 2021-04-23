Lamar Odom still has lots of love for Rhode Island

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and this weekend I’m going to get my second vax and then watch Viola Davis win an Academy Award. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 146,028 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 318 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 1.6 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 19 percent. The state announced two more deaths, bringing the total to 2,660. There were 140 people in the hospital, and 340,575 residents were fully vaccinated.

Lamar Odom had a lot of big moments in his basketball career, including winning two NBA titles, a Sixth Man of the Year award, and getting traded for Shaq. But the former University of Rhode Island basketball star has a special place in his heart for the Ocean State.

During a recent interview on the fantastic “All the Smoke” basketball podcast, Odom was asked which moment in his storied career he’d like to relive, and he didn’t hesitate to talk about his time with the Rams.

Odom famously hit a buzzer beater against Temple in the 1999 Atlantic 10 championship game to send Rhody to the NCAA Tournament, and he said that shot remains his favorite basketball memory.

Why?

”All the hard times I went through as a youth, I let out,” Odom said. “I couldn’t even stand up after that one. I couldn’t even do the press conference. I let all that emotion out. And I was humble, but I was the man, that was my moment. And then the aftermath of that game, [we] get back to the hotel, I opened the door, the whole state of Rhode Island was going crazy.”

Odom, who used to be married to Khloé Kardashian, has battled drug addiction since leaving the NBA, but he appears to be managing his struggles. If you’re a basketball fan, I highly recommend taking 80 minutes this weekend to listen to the Odom podcast.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ For my latest column, I talked to US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo about how she’s trying to sell President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan. Read more.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee announced Thursday that his administration plans to incrementally eliminate all temporary capacity limits on businesses by Memorial Day weekend on May 28. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island could be one of only a handful of states to tax both forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loans as well as people’s full unemployment benefits. Read more.

⚓ While the threat of highly contagious coronavirus variants persists, the latest public health statistics in parts of New England suggest COVID-19′s grip is loosening. Public officials and some epidemiologists see signs of hope after a 14-month pandemic that has killed 570,000 people nationwide. Read more.

⚓ Two local Indigenous leaders will co-deliver the commencement address to both this year’s and last year’s graduates at Roger Williams University for a scaled-down in-person celebration this May. Read more.

⚓ Business: Will Polar Park be a good a deal for Worcester? My colleague Michael Silverman looks into the finances of the new baseball stadium. Read more.

⚓ Health: Federal health officials appear to be leaning toward lifting their recommended pause on the use of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine after finding only a limited number of additional cases of a rare blood clotting disorder among recipients. Read more.

⚓ Ideas: My colleague David Scharfenberg writes that the murder of George Floyd shocked the conscience and provided a once-in-a-generation opportunity to change how the country thinks about and approaches policing. But we need to have the proper perspective if we’re going to take advantage of that opportunity. Read more.

⚓ Sports: The Celtics picked up one of their biggest wins of the season on Thursday, and they’re now just a half game behind the surging Knicks. Read more.

⚓ The University of Rhode Island Board of Trustees meets at 9:30 a.m.

⚓ US Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse are holding an 11 a.m. at Save the Bay to announce $22 million to announce upgrades to the state’s water infrastructure.

⚓ Don’t forget to watch Viola Davis take home an Academy Award Sunday at 8 p.m.

