New England news in brief

The body of a 24-year-old swimmer was recovered early Friday evening several hours after he was reported missing off Crane Beach, police said. Eric Pecina of Ipswich was found at approximately 4:55 p.m. near Grape Island, Police Chief Paul Nikas said in a press release. Multiple agencies, including Ipswich police, fire, and the Coast Guard took part in the search. Police were called to Crane Beach around 9:30 a.m. after park rangers found Pecina’s backpack unattended on the beach. His car was later found parked outside the entrance gates. The car’s location led police to conclude the man likely arrived before 8 a.m., when the beach opens, the statement said. Officers were able to contact the man’s friends who told them he was planning to swim from the beach to Plum Island in Newbury/Newburyport. State Police are investigating, but the “initial investigation indicates the cause of death is accidental,” Nikas said.

WORCESTER

Police ID officer involved in fatal shooting

The police officer who fatally shot a man during a lengthy standoff was identified Friday as Paul Cyr, according to a department spokesperson. Cyr is a 20-year veteran of the department assigned to the training division, Lieutenant Sean Murtha said in an e-mail Friday. Cyr was placed on administrative leave, according to department protocol. The man killed was identified as 31-year-old Phet Gouvonvong, who called 911 to say that he had a rifle and a bomb that “could and may detonate,” officials said. Police negotiators and a SWAT team set up a perimeter around Gouvonvong’s home on Grafton Street. Negotiators began a lengthy effort to deescalate the situation, but Gouvonvong “appeared to get more and more agitated [and] was making furtive movements,” Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early said at a press briefing. Shortly after midnight, an officer shot Gouvonvong “as a result of those furtive movements,” Early said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

NEW BEDFORD

Fatal fire caused by tossed smoking materials

Smoking materials dropped from a window ignited trash and debris beside a dumpster on Acushnet Avenue, sparking a fire that killed two and displaced dozens more, the state fire marshal’s office said Friday. Tomas Gomez-Delacruz, 49, and Juan Macario-Mejia, 40, were killed in the April 19 fire that also displaced 40 people from the two buildings at 1279 and 1283 Acushnet Ave., the office said in a statement. The fire started in an alleyway between the two buildings. A firefighter suffered minor injuries in the blaze. The building at 1283 Acushnet Ave. had fire sprinklers that enabled residents to safely escape, the statement said. The two people who died were found in 1279 Acushnet Ave., which had no sprinklers or central alarm system, the statement said. “Many of the smoke alarms appeared disabled and were clearly more than ten years old. Residents stored items in the rear stairwell blocking it as a means of escape,” the statement said. Fire Chief Scott Kruger called the fire " a terrible tragedy” and offered “deepest condolences to the families.” He added, “This fire clearly demonstrates that fire sprinklers buy time and time buys life,” he said.

AUGUSTA, Maine

Bill would expand immigrant health care

A Maine bill that would expand health care options for immigrants who are not US citizens has passed a test in committee. The proposal is designed to close coverage gaps in MaineCare and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. The Maine Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee voted on Wednesday to advance the proposal. Democratic Representative Margaret Craven, of Lewiston, said the bill would reinstate a program that began in the 1990s but ended about 10 years ago. Craven said many immigrants don’t qualify for MaineCare or CHIP, even though they contribute tens of millions of dollars in taxes to the state. The bill states that it would provide coverage “for noncitizen residents of this state who are ineligible for coverage under the federal Medicaid program or Children’s Health Insurance Program due to their immigration status.” It would need the approval of the full Maine Legislature. (AP)

PORTLAND, Maine

Museum workers vote to unionize

Workers at the Portland Museum of Art have voted 16 to 10 to unionize. Organizers said the votes were counted on Thursday by the National Labor Relations Board. The workers decided they want to be represented by United Auto Workers Local 2110, which organizes professionals and office staff. (AP)



