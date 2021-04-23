Newborn baby found in Clinton hospital parking lot

Under the 2004 Safe Haven Act of Massachusetts, a parent can legally surrender a newborn infant seven days old or younger to an appropriate person at a hospital, police station, or manned fire station without facing criminal prosecution.

The baby was found in the parking lot of UMass Memorial HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital at approximately 2:30 a.m., according to Clinton police Lieutenant Brian Coyne.

Coyne said the only reason the police were involved was because the baby was left alone in the parking lot, and not with an “appropriate person” at the hospital.

“We feel bad about the whole incident ... we’re not trying to criminalize this,” Coyne said in a telephone interview on Friday. “We want to let people who make this decision know that they can do this anonymously ... but they need to make sure the baby is given to somebody.”

A hospital staff member found the newborn swaddled in blankets in the parking lot, he said.

“As far as we know the baby is healthy and doing well,” said Coyne. “The outcome was good.”





