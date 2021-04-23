Now stalking Stone Zoo: animatronic dinosaurs

T. Rex Adventure, a new exhibit that runs through Sept. 6, features an assortment of roaring animatronic dinosaurs. They include a 42-foot-long Tyrannosaurus rex, the fierce predator that stalked North America about 70 million years ago, and a 20-foot-long Plateosaurus, the long-necked plant-eater that used sharp thumb claws for defense against enemies during the Late Triassic period more than 200 million years ago.

Starting this month, visitors to Stone Zoo in Stoneham can walk among the giants that ruled the earth during prehistoric times, as well as the creatures large and small that inhabit it today.

Realistic dinosaur skeletons also are placed among trees, bushes, and undergrowth at the zoo to help modern-day explorers make connections between animals from the past and present.

While animatronics are new to Stone Zoo, according to Zoo New England President and CEO John Linehan, they were previously featured in a separate area within Franklin Park Zoo in Boston for an upcharge.

“Kids absolutely loved them,” he recalled.

This time, however, T. Rex Adventure is included in the cost of general admission at Stone Zoo, located at 149 Pond St. in Stoneham. Scannable, timed tickets must be purchased online in advance at stonezoo.org.

“We’re excited about the opportunity for everyone to see such high-quality animatronics as part of the regular zoo experience,” Linehan said, noting that Dino Deluxe and Dino Adventure birthday packages may be booked for an extra fee.

In addition to holding multigenerational appeal, Linehan said, the T. Rex Adventure illuminates the “incredible biodiversity of the planet, our interdependence, and the finality of extinction.”

“It’s fascinating to think about what life was like on the planet eons ago,” he added, “but our ultimate goal is converting everyone who comes through the gate into a conservationist who will work to save the planet for all animals and people to share.”

Linehan expressed gratitude that zoo attendance, as well as donor support, has remained strong throughout the pandemic.

Fund-raisers include various virtual animal breakfasts and meet-and-greets; a zookeeping talk during the Cocktails for Conservation virtual happy hour on April 28; Zootopia honoring Jane Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a United Nations Messenger of Peace, on May 8; A Wild Affair virtual auction on June 19; the Run Wild Virtual 5K Series in April, July, and October; and Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience at Franklin Park Zoo from July 23 through Oct. 11.

“We want to keep everything dynamic so it stays that way,” Linehan said. “With all the events coming up, not to mention [animal] babies on the way, there’s so much to look forward to.”

Cindy Cantrell can be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.