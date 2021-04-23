Red Sox set dates for 8 concerts at Fenway this summer

The Boston Red Sox announced a series of dates for rescheduled summer concerts at Fenway Park after the shows were pushed off in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

The Plainridge Park Casino Fenway Concert Series kicks off on July 16, with shows running until Sept. 14, according to a post on the Red Sox website. The post included a caveat that the concerts are still “pending final approval by the City of Boston.”

New Kids on the Block kicks off the summer series on July 16, after their Sept. 19, 2020 show at the ballpark was put on hold.