Smoking materials tossed from window sparked fatal New Bedford fire

Smoking materials dropped from a window ignited trash and debris beside a dumpster on Acushnet Avenue in New Bedford, sparking a fire that killed two people and displaced dozens more, the state fire marshal’s office said Friday.

Tomas Gomez-Delacruz, 49, and Juan Macario-Mejia, 40, were killed in the April 19 fire that also displaced 40 people from the two buildings at 1279 and 1283 Acushnet Ave., the office said in a statement.

The fire started in an alleyway between the two buildings. A firefighter suffered minor injuries in the blaze. The building at 1283 Acushnet Ave. had fire sprinklers that enabled residents to safely escape, the statement said.