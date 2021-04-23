Smoking materials tossed from window sparked fatal New Bedford fire

Smoking materials dropped from a window ignited trash and debris beside a dumpster on Acushnet Avenue in New Bedford, sparking a fire that killed two people and displaced dozens more, the state fire marshal’s office said Friday.
Tomas Gomez-Delacruz, 49, and Juan Macario-Mejia, 40, were killed in the April 19 fire that also displaced 40 people from the two buildings at 1279 and 1283 Acushnet Ave., the office said in a statement.
The fire started in an alleyway between the two buildings. A firefighter suffered minor injuries in the blaze. The building at 1283 Acushnet Ave. had fire sprinklers that enabled residents to safely escape, the statement said.
Advertisement
The two men who died were found in 1279 Acushnet Ave., which had no sprinklers or central alarm system, the statement said. “Many of the smoke alarms appeared disabled and were clearly more than ten years old. Residents stored items in the rear stairwell blocking it as a means of escape,” the statement said.
State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey noted that smoke alarms must be replaced every 10-years.
“The sensing mechanism degrades over time and cannot be relied upon to work when you need it most,” Ostroskey said.
Fire Chief Scott Kruger called the fire " a terrible tragedy” and offered “deepest condolences to the families.” He added, “This fire clearly demonstrates that fire sprinklers buy time and time buys life.”
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.