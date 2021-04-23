In snow, hurricanes, heat, and rain, diehards say this game is the Ultimate

So what were these folks, mostly 50-ish, doing here, ignoring Mother Nature’s rawness on a night made for settling by a cozy fireplace? Simple answer: They NEEDED to be here.

It was a 28-degree, mid-January night. The dusting of fresh snow on the green artificial turf made the running and chasing even more hazardous.

For 15 years, a group of adult Ultimate frisbee players -- men and women, many in their 50s -- have played every Saturday at Memorial Field in Natick.

What, you’ve never heard of the sport Ultimate?

It might just look like this year-round group is just flinging a Frisbee for fun, but it’s so much more than that. “I find it hard to just go out for a run,” said 55-year-old Jennifer Steel. “This allows me to have a hard workout.” No easy walk around the neighborhood for Steel, the chief environmental planner for the city of Newton.

“We’ve played in snowstorms, hurricanes, heat waves, and rain,” said Natick resident John Gastaldo, 54. “The majority of us are over 50. We’ve played in three feet of snow.”

They’ve also played through most of the pandemic, wearing masks and enjoying the ultimate socially distanced sport.

The Ultimate players have used Memorial Field near Natick High School for about 15 years. They hadn’t missed a Saturday afternoon fling until COVID-19 showed up. They took a short hiatus, and it’s been game on again ever since, every Saturday.

Elissa Tong of Boston, left, sets to release the Frisbee as CJ Stapels of Millis attempts to block. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Occasionally Gastaldo, the de facto captain, will send e-mails to round up players — he’s got a list of about 80 — for a weeknight scrum. Gastaldo’s wife, MaryBeth Kinkead, the Natick preschool principal, is one of the players.

“You can play Ultimate in all [weather] conditions,” said Andy Meyer. “There’s a great camaraderie, and there’s a lot of trash-talking, too.”

“What could be better than that? We play hard and competitively, and we’re a social group too,” said Jefferson Wood, 53, a teacher at Natick’s Johnson Elementary school. Wood discovered Ultimate “35, 40 years ago, when I was in college. It was a pickup game for fun.”

For the uninitiated, Ultimate Frisbee began its rise around 1968, but has a stand-alone name now. The competitors call it Ultimate.

“It’s a great sport, good exercise, lot of running,” said Wood. “We play competitively, but at the end there’s a lot of camaraderie.”

The Natick group has attracted women and men from places near and far: Holliston, Sudbury, Dedham, Somerville, Wayland, Fort Devens, Framingham, Dover.

Nimit Dhulekar of Holliston catches a tossed Frisbee. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

“Five or six women show up periodically,” said Steel, a Wayland resident. “It’s a warm, embracing group. But we love to razz each other.” The players have upheld a tradition of playing on holiday eves: Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, Fourth of July.

In winter “we dress warmly,” said Steel, “but you get warm running around, anyway.”

The disk used in Ultimate is a bit lighter than an actual Frisbee, but it’s also more aerodynamic, allowing it to travel farther. The Natick group plays mostly seven-against-seven, using the entire football field to pass the disk to teammates, hoping the momentum gets a player in the end zone for a point. Games go to 21.

“We’ve had some epic games that lasted two hours,” said Gastaldo. “We try to put it all out there. We probably run four or five miles during a game.”

Once in a while, the Ultimate group will hit the road — to Boston, Lexington, Jamaica Plain — to play another team. “It’s ‘game on’ then, a little more serious,” said Natick resident Meyer, a commercial indoor designer. “We want to win.”

Professional player Jamil Kisubi of Brighton, originally from Uganda, releases the Frisbee. At right. is Nimit Dhulekar of Holliston. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Weather reports mean almost nothing to the Natick Ultimate team. “We’re a social group,” said Wood, and it shares a fondness for the outdoors. “What could be better than that?”

The players choose teams, white shirts vs. red shirts, and try to match up skills and size. “I like to match up against somebody like me, someone slow,” Meyer laughed.

Playing on the turf in the summer can pose a problem. “The temperature could be 92 degrees but on the turf it’s 102,” said Rob Brothers, an IDC analyst in Natick.

There are also days, Brothers added, when “you can fling the disk 100 yards if you’ve got the wind behind you.”

Before the pandemic, the team would head to a player’s house or local bar to socialize after a fast-paced game. During this past winter, they occasionally gathered, masked and socially distanced, around an outdoor fire pit.

“We’ve got a great core group,” said Gastaldo. “We can talk about anything.”

Of course the main topic is the game just played. “We try to put it all out there on Saturdays,” said Gastaldo. “It’s a great sport.”

Everybody’s welcome. Any time.

Matt Robinson of Framingham has only 10 seconds to toss the Frisbee to a teammate. Blocking him is Yi Yang of Somerville. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE