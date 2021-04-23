This weekend will go from glorious to gloomy

After a mostly sunny day with afternoon highs near 60, on Friday night you can expect readings to drop, approaching the low 40s by early morning.

It has been a windy couple of days and the blustery weather will continue through the rest of Friday. Temperatures Thursday night were not as cold as Wednesday night, meaning that frost did not come into play. And after this week, hopefully the danger of any frost has diminished for the remainder of the spring.

But that precedes a glorious day.

Saturday will be one of those stunning late-April days with the temperature up near 70 degrees, or even a little higher. There will be a bright blue sky and a steady wind — unfortunately the latter will keep the pollen count quite high.

Get out and about, if you can, on Saturday because you could only have one day to complete any outdoor activities this weekend. Sunday is looking like a far worse day for being outside.

First off, it will be a lot cooler than Saturday, with temperatures staying in the 50s. We have a coastal storm moving northeastward and this will bring a strong likelihood of at least some shower activity Sunday.

If the storm stays a little farther south, the amount of rainfall will be quite light, but if it does not stay to the south, we would see more significant rain, above half an inch.

Notice the heaviest rainfall Sunday is expected south of the Mass Pike. WeatherBell

Most of the rain will fall between about 7 a.m. and 4 p.m, making for a wet day nearly from start to finish.

Although it hasn’t been completely dry lately, we still need more rainfall. The drought monitor from this week has much of New England in drier-than-average conditions and a significant portion in full-fledged moderate drought.

Drought is evident across many areas of the northeast this mid-Spring season. NOAA

As the Sunday low pressure area moves along the coastline it will bring a northeasterly wind. There could be a little bit of splashover at high tide in a few coastal locations, but this isn’t going to be big coastal event by any stretch.

If the storm were to come a little bit closer to the coastline we would have more of an issue, but because it’s likely to take an offshore track the biggest waves and wind will remain out to sea.

Early next week dry conditions return along with a warming trend. Monday’s readings will approach 60 degrees, but then it will be near 70 for Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’re going to have to watch a little pool of ocean air from the north later in the week — depending on the position of this air we may be in the 50s but if we’re on the warm side we’ll be well into the 70s. The bottom line is there’s likely to be over 20-degree difference in a short span of time later next week. Have a great weekend.