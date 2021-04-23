UMass Lowell professor helps lead effort to increase Asian American teachers

“With so few Asian American teachers, there is a lack of cultural sensitivity and awareness of Asian American issues,” said Uy, an associate professor of education and codirector of UMass Lowell’s Center for Asian American Studies. “Especially now in this period of heightened anti-Asian violence, teachers don’t know to respond and to support students.”

Disturbed by that disparity, UMass Lowell professor Phitsamay Uy is helping to lead a mentoring initiative aimed at expanding the ranks of Asian American teachers by supporting those new to the profession or aspiring to enter it.

Asian American and Pacific Islanders make up 7.2 percent of the student population in Massachusetts public schools, yet just 1.6 percent of teachers statewide come from those ethnic backgrounds.

Advertisement

Based on public school enrollment data and other sources, most estimates place Lowell’s Southeast Asian population at 30,000 to 35,000, according to the Cambodian Mutual Assistance Association. Lowell is home to the second-largest Cambodian refugee population in the United States.

A Lao refugee and Lowell resident, Uy joined with Yan Yi, president of the Canton Teachers Association, in 2019 to form the Asian American Educators Network through a $35,000 grant from the National Education Association, recently renewed with another $35,000 award.

The group’s participants include aspiring teachers, early-career teachers, veteran teachers, and four program managers — Uy and three other educators. Launched in the fall of 2019 with 15 participants, it expanded to 40 this school year. While primarily a Massachusetts program, it includes three out-of-state educators.

Uy, who joined the UMass Lowell faculty in 2011, already has helped blaze a trail for Southeast Asian educators as the first Lao refugee to be granted tenure as a professor of education in the nation, and the first to earn an education doctorate from Harvard’s Graduate School of Education.

“Professor Uy is a brilliant scholar, an amazing teacher, a powerful community activist, and a deeply compassionate person,” James Nehring, UMass Lowell College of Education faculty chair and professor of leadership in schooling, said in an e-mail. “She brings all of these qualities to the mentoring network she started.”

Advertisement

Uy sees the network as a way to support Asian American college students eyeing a career in education, and to help early career teachers stay in the field.

The entire group meets five times yearly. In between, there are small group sessions where participants mentor those less experienced and are mentored by those with more experience. All meetings are currently virtual.

Uy said members share experiences such as encountering microaggression in their schools, and other participants suggest ways to respond, building a sense of community among themselves.

“This is like my dream come true,” she said. “I feel I have a strong network I can reach out to. It’s great to have 40 Asian American educators, colleagues, and friends.”

“This affinity group has given us a safe place to discuss our feelings, explore stereotypes, and learn how to support our students,” Yi, a teacher in the Canton schools, said by e-mail.

Born in a mountain-top village in Laos, Uy fled the country with family members at age 4 in 1977 due to lingering dangers in the aftermath of years of US bombing.

After two years in a Thailand refugee camp, Uy and her family settled in the United States, residing in Connecticut and later Vermont.

Advertisement

A 1995 Boston College graduate, Uy was inspired to teach in part by a class on ethnic identity. As a result of a class project, she learned from her mother for the first time the details of her family’s refugee history, a discovery that led her to see teaching as the best way to pursue her interests in activism and helping others.

After earning a master’s degree from BC in 1996, Uy worked as a teacher in California, a literary specialist in the Brookline schools, and a youth organizer in Boston.

After she became aware of high drop-out rates among Asian American youth, Uy enrolled in the Harvard doctorate program to focus her career on addressing the challenges facing those students.

She said the mentoring network offers her another tool to do that work, while also enabling her to build connections among fellow Asian American educators.

“In Laos, it’s a very honorable status to be a teacher,” she said. “I’m so honored to be part of this group.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.











