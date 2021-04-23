Vermont board of education says districts must pay for 3 students to attend religious schools

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Citing a 2020 US Supreme Court decision that says states can’t cut religious schools out of programs that send public money to private education, the Vermont State Board of Education has decided that the school districts of three students must pay the tuition for them to attend religious schools as part of a state tuition benefit that they were denied.

The three families had appealed their school boards' denial to the state board, which issued its decision on Wednesday.

“Based on the limited record before the Board, and the U.S. Supreme Court’s controlling decision in Espinoza, the tuition denials” in the appeals “must be reversed,” the board wrote.