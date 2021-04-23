Vice President Harris to visit Concord and Plymouth in N.H. on Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Plymouth and Concord, New Hampshire, on Friday, according to the White House.

Harris is expected to arrive in the state around 9:30 a.m., departing from Joint Base Andrews and arriving at Laconia Municipal Airport, the White House said Wednesday.

Shortly before noon, the vice president will hold a listening session on the American Jobs Plan’s investments in broadband at the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative in Plymouth.