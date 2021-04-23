fb-pixel Skip to main content

Vice President Harris to visit Concord and Plymouth in N.H. on Friday

By Matt Berg Globe Correspondent,Updated April 23, 2021, 50 minutes ago
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Washington. She's scheduled to visit New Hampshire on Friday.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Washington. She's scheduled to visit New Hampshire on Friday.Evan Vucci/Associated Press

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Plymouth and Concord, New Hampshire, on Friday, according to the White House.

Harris is expected to arrive in the state around 9:30 a.m., departing from Joint Base Andrews and arriving at Laconia Municipal Airport, the White House said Wednesday.

Shortly before noon, the vice president will hold a listening session on the American Jobs Plan’s investments in broadband at the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative in Plymouth.

Around 2 p.m., Harris will take a tour of IBEW Local 490, the union representing workers in electrical construction, maintenance, and telecommunications, before delivering remarks on the American Jobs Plan.

Advertisement

Her visit will wrap up at 4:45 p.m. when she departs from Laconia Municipal Airport for Washington, D.C.

Harris’ trip to New Hampshire comes a month after First Lady Jill Biden visited the state to promote the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package passed by Congress and signed by President Biden in March.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.

Boston Globe video