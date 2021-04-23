Worcester police identify officer involved in fatal shooting

Worcester police on Friday identified the officer who fatally shot a man early Wednesday morning following a lengthy standoff.
Officer Paul Cyr, a 20-year member of the force, is assigned to the training division, Lieutenant Sean Murtha said in an e-mail.
Cyr was placed on leave, according to department protocol, following the shooting. The standoff began around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, when Phet Gouvonvong, 31, called 911 to say that he had a rifle and a bomb that “could and may detonate,” Worcester District Attorney Joseph E. Early Jr. said at a press briefing Wednesday.
Police negotiators and a SWAT team set up a perimeter around Gouvonvong’s home on Grafton Street. Negotiators began a lengthy effort to deescalate the situation, but Gouvonvong “appeared to get more and more agitated [and] was making furtive movements,” Early said.
Shortly after midnight, an officer shot Gouvonvong “as a result of those furtive movements,” Early said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.