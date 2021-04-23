Worcester police identify officer involved in fatal shooting

Worcester police on Friday identified the officer who fatally shot a man early Wednesday morning following a lengthy standoff.

Officer Paul Cyr, a 20-year member of the force, is assigned to the training division, Lieutenant Sean Murtha said in an e-mail.

Cyr was placed on leave, according to department protocol, following the shooting. The standoff began around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, when Phet Gouvonvong, 31, called 911 to say that he had a rifle and a bomb that “could and may detonate,” Worcester District Attorney Joseph E. Early Jr. said at a press briefing Wednesday.