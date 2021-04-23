fb-pixel Skip to main content

Worcester police identify officer involved in fatal shooting

By Nick Stoico and Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated April 23, 2021, 48 minutes ago

Worcester police on Friday identified the officer who fatally shot a man early Wednesday morning following a lengthy standoff.

Officer Paul Cyr, a 20-year member of the force, is assigned to the training division,  Lieutenant Sean Murtha said in an e-mail.

Cyr was placed on leave, according to department protocol, following the shooting. The standoff  began around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, when  Phet Gouvonvong, 31, called 911 to say that he had a rifle and a bomb that “could and may detonate,” Worcester District Attorney Joseph E. Early Jr. said at a press briefing Wednesday.

Police negotiators and a SWAT team set up a perimeter around Gouvonvong’s home on Grafton Street. Negotiators began a lengthy effort to deescalate the situation,  but Gouvonvong “appeared to get more and more agitated [and] was making furtive movements,” Early said.

Shortly after midnight, an officer shot Gouvonvong “as a result of those furtive movements,” Early said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.


