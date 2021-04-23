1,452 confirmed cases, 13 deaths, and 106,038 vaccinations: See today’s new COVID-19 data from Mass.

The new confirmed coronavirus cases brought the total number in the state during the pandemic to 637,928.

The Department of Public Health also reported that the high-stakes campaign to vaccinate people got another 106,038 shots into people’s arms.

Massachusetts reported 1,452 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday, while the seven-day average slipped down to 1,345 from 1,418 the day before.

The department also reported 13 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,181.

The state remains in a struggle with the coronavirus more than a year after it arrived. Officials are urging people to not let their guard down, while they try to vaccinate the population as quickly as possible.

The DPH said 30,262 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 644 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH reported that 92,155 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 20.7 million. New antigen tests were completed for 5,521 people, bringing that total to 1,150,113.

The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 2.03 percent.

The department said the rate would be 3.62 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

Friday’s new vaccination numbers brought the total shots administered to 5,503,090.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Thursday, when 94,047 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 84.4 percent of the 6,522,150 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the DPH said.

The total shots administered included 3,271,029 first shots and 2,027,572 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 204,489 shots of the one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 2,232,061.

