Top White House official gives Mass., other New England states, a shout-out on vaccinations

By Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated April 23, 2021, 1 hour ago
A dose of vaccine being prepared at the Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center vaccine clinic at the Prince Hall Grand Lodge in Dorchester this week.
A dose of vaccine being prepared at the Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center vaccine clinic at the Prince Hall Grand Lodge in Dorchester this week.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

A top White House official on Friday gave Massachusetts and several other New England states a shout-out for their level of coronavirus vaccinations, tweeting “Well done. Let’s all get there.”

Andy Slavitt, a White House pandemic adviser, listed Massachusetts and fellow New England states Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Connecticut, as well as New Jersey, New Mexico, and Hawaii, as states where more than 60 percent of adults had received at least a first shot.

He noted that New Hampshire’s rate was more than 70 percent.

“All of them have turned the corner on the number of cases & hospitalizations,” he said.

His comments came as encouraging signs have recently emerged in coronavirus data released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The state on Thursday reported that 3,216,855 first shots of the two-shot vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer have been administered so far. The state also reported that 1,976,054 second shots of those vaccines have been administered, as well as 204,143 shots of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.


Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.

