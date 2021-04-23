Top White House official gives Mass., other New England states, a shout-out on vaccinations

A top White House official on Friday gave Massachusetts and several other New England states a shout-out for their level of coronavirus vaccinations, tweeting “Well done. Let’s all get there.”

Andy Slavitt, a White House pandemic adviser, listed Massachusetts and fellow New England states Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Connecticut, as well as New Jersey, New Mexico, and Hawaii, as states where more than 60 percent of adults had received at least a first shot.

He noted that New Hampshire’s rate was more than 70 percent.