A ‘Beat the Press’ debate, and then a beating in the press

Re “GBH host sorry for comments called racist” (Page A1, April 17): So “Beat the Press” host Emily Rooney has speculated that a Ken Burns documentary might receive more airtime on PBS than documentaries produced by minority filmmakers because of the superiority of Burns’s work. Her remarks sparked predictable outrage, and she videotaped a predictable apology agreeing with her critics, and GBH bosses, that she “crossed a line.”

I have no opinion about the merits of Rooney’s comments or the quality of the documentaries at issue. But I do believe that opinion journalists should not be required to apologize for expressing their opinions and that a show ostensibly devoted to debating media issues should not declare some issues non-debatable. Indeed, Rooney’s comments inspired debate, as “Beat the Press” panelists vigorously challenged her.

Still, for those who demanded an apology from Rooney, the real-time debate that ensued was insufficient: It would not deter her from offering similar remarks in the future. Now having been pressured (no doubt) into condemning her own opinions, Rooney is unlikely to offer them again. If you value intellectual or ideological diversity, that’s your loss as well as hers.

Wendy Kaminer

Boston





In defense of Ken Burns, host Emily Rooney is tone-deaf to race issues

I see Emily Rooney to be as cantankerous as her father, Andy, was.

It’s clear that the issue regarding documentary filmmaker Ken Burns is the stranglehold he has on time and money allotted for his projects.

For a while now, I’ve had some issues with Burns’s approach. It feels as if, no matter the subject, he’s making the same documentary over and over again.

It’s time for new voices. The group Beyond Inclusion’s point about diversity is spot-on: Burns’s footprint on a publicly supported network is way too big.

Finally, and most important, I found Emily Rooney’s comments in defense of Burns to be absolutely tone-deaf to current race issues.

Franklin Jonath

Concord





Um, how about a little political diversity in public broadcasting?

Concerning your front-page article “GBH host sorry for comments called racist,” it’s noteworthy that figures cited in this controversy — Ken Burns, the individuals and groups questioning Burns’s relationship with PBS, and the panelists on the GBH show moderated by Emily Rooney — are all on the left of the political spectrum.

PBS is funded in part by taxpayers, who happen to fall all along the political spectrum. Might they have a voice in this issue surrounding Burns, who for decades has created some of the best programming in all of television?

While it may be interesting to watch the left enforce its own version of political orthodoxy, maybe what PBS and GBH really need is more political diversity to include its broader audience.

Bill Hahn

Stoughton