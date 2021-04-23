Before ‘progressive’ was a fighting word, Walter Mondale simply pushed for progress

I covered Walter Mondale’s disastrous 1984 presidential campaign for Time magazine for 14 long months. Over the course of that forced march, all of us in the traveling press corps got to know him fairly well (you can’t fake it in close quarters with reporters for more than a year) and, to a person, we liked him a lot. Behind the Nordic reserve that throttled his ability to reach a crowd the way Ronald Reagan could was a smart, funny, ironic man who was great company over a glass of Scotch and a good cigar. But he was hopeless as a candidate. In a touching and candid address the morning after his defeat, he said he’d grown up believing that what mattered most was what appeared on the front page of The New York Times, not a television screen. It was enough to make you cry.

Mondale is deservedly best known for creating the modern vice presidency, with the strong support of President Jimmy Carter. He wielded powers no other previous vice president had. It was his great gift to the executive branch of government. Former vice president Al Gore said that when discussing the office, you have to frame it “pre-Walter Mondale and post-Walter Mondale.”