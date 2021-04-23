Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez lead Red Sox past Mariners

The Sox, meanwhile, collected 11 hits in the contest. And after a forgettable start by Martín Perez, the Sox relievers, led by Garrett Whitlock, helped to steer the Sox toward their 13th win of the year.

Closer Matt Barnes took on the ninth inning, allowing two to reach base. With one out in the frame, Barnes surrendered a three-run homer to Kyle Seager, cutting the Sox’ advantage to just one run. Barnes managed to get out of it, however, following a Kyle Lewis flyout and an Evan White lineout.

The Red Sox squeezed out a 6-5 win over the Seattle Mariners Friday evening in what became a tight contest for the Sox in the final inning.

Observations from the game:

▪ Xander Bogaerts started the week without a homer, but he has since homered in three of his last four contests. With the Red Sox down, 1-0, in the bottom of the first, Bogaerts tagged Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi for a two-run homer. J.D. Martinez homered, too — his was a solo shot in the third that made it out just inside the Pesky Pole. Yet the home run didn’t dictate the game entirely.

Both Martinez and Bogaerts helped to establish that in the fifth, just as they did the long ball earlier on. Bobby Dalbec led off the bottom of the fifth with a single, bringing Kiké Hernández to the plate, who negotiated a walk. Alex Verdugo then singled to bring up Martinez. The designated hitter grounded into a double play, but it was enough to get Dalbec in from third. Bogaerts’ single on a 3-2 fastball brought in another, forcing the Mariners to go to their bullpen, bringing a sour ending to Kikuchi’s outing.

▪ Manager Alex Cora and pitching coach Dave Bush don’t like when Pérez nibbles around the plate instead of going after hitters. At times, Pérez is known to get a bit gun shy, electing to work the corners instead of pounding the strike zone. That approach often doesn’t work in Pérez’s favor because he doesn’t have the command to go with it.

In his Friday evening start against the Seattle Mariners, Pérez nibbled and then some, which led to just 3 ⅔ innings — Pérez went just 3 ⅔ in his last start, too — and 83 pitches.

From the outset, Pérez couldn’t find the zone, working himself into deep counts. He went to 3-2 on both Mitch Haniger and Seager in the first and both resulted in doubles (Seager’s delivered the opening run) . Haniger initially looked as if he would be out at second, but Christian Arroyo dropped the relay throw at second from Verdugo in left, allowing Haniger to slide in safely.

That helped lead to a long inning, something that has become a norm for Pérez. In his first two outings, Perez had three innings where he threw at least 20 pitches.

In this contest against the Mariners, three of the four innings Pérez started resulted in a 20-pitch frame. Pérez allowed four hits but also walked four and struck out three.





Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.