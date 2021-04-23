Boston University names Wake Forest assistant Melissa D’Amico women’s basketball coach

“I’m so honored and humbled to have the opportunity to coach at a world-class institution like Boston University,” D’Amico said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be a part of the Terrier family and join such a diverse and energetic community.

D’Amico, who started 58 games in her playing career at Notre Dame for coach Muffet McGraw, was the recruiting coordinator and specialized in post-player development on coach Jen Hoover’s staff the past three years at Wake Forest. She also worked three years at Yale and two years in the Patriot League at Colgate.

Boston University hired Wake Forest assistant Melissa D’Amico as its new women’s basketball coach Friday, replacing Marisa Moseley, who left her alma mater in March to become head coach at Wisconsin.

“The support and guidance I’ve felt throughout this process has been unmatched and every person I have met over the last few weeks has made me fall even deeper in love with BU and what it represents. I cannot wait to get started with this amazing group of young women and continue to build on their successes on and off the court.”

Under Moseley, a 2004 BU graduate, the Terriers enjoyed a successful three-year stretch, posting a 45-29 record that culminated with a 12-3 mark in the 2020-21 season and the program’s first appearance in the Patriot League title game.

BU director of athletics Drew Marrochello said D’Amico “emerged as the perfect candidate to continue the great momentum,” citing her experience in the ACC, Ivy League, and Patriot League.

“As we learned more about her, we quickly realized that she would be a great fit as she is devoted to providing a holistic student-athlete experience and has the passion to see each young woman succeed on and off the court,” said Marrochello.

A native of Manorville, N.Y., D’Amico played professionally for five years in Asia and Europe.

At Wake Forest, she helped develop forward Ivana Raca into a first-team All-ACC selection this past season and the 28th overall pick in last week’s WNBA Draft. She also played an integral part in landing the Demon Deacons four top 50 national recruits.

McGraw said D’Amico (Class of 2008) has paid her dues as an assistant and is ready to take on the challenge of being a head coach.

“I’m thrilled for Melissa and the opportunity to be a head coach because she has worked so hard and paid her dues,” said McGraw, a two-time national champion.















