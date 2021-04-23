Brendan Fennell captains Melrose to a ‘dream’ 6-0 finish

“[Trevor] Botto made the play, he high-pointed it into my hands,” said Fennell (157 total yards, 2 TDs). “It’s unbelievable, you know what I mean? Just growing up, coming to Melrose football games, this was the dream. Definitely a dream come true.

After quarterbacking the Red Raiders to a commanding halftime lead, he made the play of the night by picking a tip-drill interception with his outstretched hands inches from the ground, to help preserve a 29-7 Middlesex League win over Stoneham.

STONEHAM — It was a strange season, but a dream ending for Melrose captain Brendan Fennell.

Even, you know, all things considered?

“All things considered. We had a great run.”

The 16th-ranked Red Raiders (6-0) landed two big shots to put the Spartans (3-2) on their heels early. Late in the first quarter, Fennell lofted a high deep pass down the right sideline, where Charles Haggerty (110 total yards, 2 TD) out-leaped single coverage for an easy 48-yard score.

Two plays after stuffing Stoneham on fourth and 2 on the ensuing drive, Haggerty struck again with a 62-yard double reverse to paydirt.

Fennell gave the Raiders a 22-0 halftime lead by finding Ryan Maher over the middle for a 24-yard slant. He then came down with the pick in the second half as part of a Melrose defensive effort that held Stoneham to 1 for 4 on fourth down conversions.

“He’s like another coach on the field,” Melrose coach Tim Morris said. “I tell people, he’s not a quarterback — he’s a football player. He’s a general out there. He’s a leader. He’s so poised.”

Melrose’s Matt Hickey (16 carries, 82 yards, TD) was the night’s leading rusher. The Raiders held Stoneham to just 147 yards of total offense, averaging only 3.5 yards a carry.