Bruins No. 1 center Patrice Bergeron sidelined with lower-body injury

Coach Bruce Cassidy made no mention in his late-morning zoom presser that Bergeron might be sidelined. However, Cassidy made note late Thursday night, following a 5-1 win over the Sabres, that Bergeron had been hindered during the game by a blocked shot.

BUFFALO — No. 1 center Patrice Bergeron, No. 2 on the Bruins scoring list through 45 games, was a surprise last-minute scratch prior to the Black-and-Gold facing off Friday night vs. the Sabres.

Cassidy also said during his late-morning presser on Friday that a few of his players were slow to get going in Thursday’s game because they were still feeling the effects of getting their COVID-19 vaccinations here following Tuesday night’s 2-0 win over the Sabres.

Advertisement

With Bergeron sidelined, Charlie Coyle moved up from No. 3 center and into Bergeron’s pivot spot on the No. 1 line with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.

In a related move, ex-Sabre Curtis Lazar, obtained by the Bruins at the April 12 trade deadline, slotted into Coyle’s No. 3 hole on a line with Nick Ritchie and Jake DeBrusk.

Taxi squadder Anton Blidh was called into duty at left wing on the No. 4 line, with Sean Kuraly shifting over to center. Chris Wagner remained as the line’s right winger.

Bergeron, named captain to start the season, very rarely has moved out of the lineup with niggling injuries throughout his career. To the contrary, he often has found ways to soldier through a chronic groin/abdomen/core injury that has often hindered him in recent years.

With Bergeron moving to the sidelines, with a line of 18-23—41 through the club’s first 45 games, it left Ritchie as the lone Bruin to suit up for all 46 games thus far in the season.

Advertisement

…

Cassidy estimated Friday morning that 75-80 percent of the personnel on this trip, including players, coaches, and support staff now had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I’m guessing here, but I think we are up [to] 75-80 percent,” he said. “Some guys have had, or they are coming out of COVID, so I don’t think they would qualify yet — like Jaro [Halak], for example, he just came out of it.”

Cassidy was uncertain if the injured players Brandon Carlo and Ondrej Kase, who remain in Boston, had been vaccinated.

Cassidy said “we knew that might happen” when noting that a few of his charges “looked fatigued” in the game Thursday night, which started less than 48 hours after many of the players received their vaccinations.

“We want to get the players vaccinated as quickly as possible,” he added. “That’s everyone that travels, specifically, so we at least reduce [the risk] in house, so we don’t have to shut down. And it’s for everyone’s family’s sake as well, and for society’s sake, we want everyone vaccinated as quickly as possible.

“If we can get it done internally around us, that certainly helps for the continuity of the season — you take a chance that there’s a reaction, but I think that’s behind us now.”

…

Kevan Miller, who revealed on a podcast Thursday that he had been hospitalized recently for a foot infection, was back in the lineup here, paired on the backline with newcomer Mike Reilly.

Advertisement

Miller, recovering from a season lost to a fractured kneecap, will not play on back-to-back nights, likely for the remainder of the season. To play him Thursday would have meant sitting him out on Friday.

But now, back in action, Miller should be available for the Sunday matinee in Pittsburgh, and the trip wrapper there on Tuesday.

“Once the puck drops, he’s going to play,” said Cassidy. “There is no, ‘Well, we’re going to keep him to 18 minutes instead of 22. It will depend on situation, and it will depend on time and score.”

…

Bergeron, among the league’s very best faceoff artists, uncharacteristically lost 12 of 18 faceoffs here Thursday in the 5-1 win over the Sabres. However, he took shots and landed five of them on net …. Halak, dressed as backup to Jeremy Swayman (5-1-0) on Thursday, again was on the bench as Rask’s backup. It’s possible he will get the start in Pittsburgh. The Bruins will arrive there with only 10 games remaining in the regular season and Halak, who had a long stay on the COVID protocol list, will need to get in some work to recover game shape with the playoffs on the horizon … With Bergeron out, the No. 1 power play, still backed by Matt Grzelcyk as the lone true point man, had Coyle moving to the front line with Ritchie, Marchand, and Pastrnak. The No. 2 unit, with Charlie McAvoy the point man, had Taylor Hall, Jake DeBrusk, David Krejci, and Craig Smith as the forwards.

Advertisement

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.