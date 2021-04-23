Celtics make spirited comeback, but it’s not enough to beat Nets, and other observations

In the end, though, Brooklyn had still had enough to seize a 109-104 win in Brooklyn.

But absences on both sides left each roster significantly depleted. The Celtics were without starters Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Robert Williams and turned to recently signed Jabari Parker to play some center during a comeback attempt. The Nets were without James Harden and Kevin Durant, and turned to point guard Mike James, who just signed a 10-day contract and had been playing in Russia.

A few months ago, this game between the Celtics and Nets figured to be high stakes and heavy on star power.

Jayson Tatum had 38 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Celtics, and rookie Payton Pritchard came off the bench and made 6 of 7 3-pointers and scored 22 points. But the Celtics committed 19 turnovers and the Nets held a massive 32-0 edge in fast-break points.

The Celtics trailed, 98-84, with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter and appeared headed toward a lopsided loss. But they stormed back with an 11-0 run that included 3-pointers by Tatum and Pritchard.

Turnovers were an issue for the Celtics throughout this game, though. With Boston trailing, 103-98, it pushed upcourt and had a chance to get closer, but Marcus Smart passed up an open 3-pointer and swung the ball to the corner, and the only players there were on Boston’s bench, as the ball sailed out of bounds. Moments later, Tatum dribbled inside midcourt and lost the ball out of bounds as he was defended by Kyrie Irving.

The Celtics did not get within one possession again until Pritchard drilled a deep 3-pointer that made it 107-104 with 2.2 seconds left.

▪ Tatum entered the night in a 6-for-34 shooting slump. Before the game, Brad Stevens didn’t seem concerned, and then Tatum took the court and showed he was not, either. He started by drilling a pair of 3-pointers and a pull-up jumper, helping the Celtics to an early lead. But he picked up his second foul at the 7:41 mark and went to the bench for the rest of the quarter about a minute later.

He played the entire second quarter, and his time on the bench did not cool him off. He scored 16 points in the period, including 5 in the final 36 seconds. Tatum consistently hunted switches involving veteran forward Blake Griffin. Griffin stayed back so he wouldn’t get beat off the dribble, and Tatum happily poured in jumpers with the extra breathing room.

▪ Despite Tatum’s scorching second quarter, though, the Celtics were outscored, 39-26, in the period. They were sloppy with the ball, with nine first-half turnovers, and the effort following those miscues was most concerning. Brooklyn had little trouble leaking out in transition and held a 17-0 edge in first-half fast-break points.

▪ Evan Fournier returned after missing nine games because of COVID-19. He checked in midway through the opening quarter and quickly drew a shooting foul on a drive. But in the first half he seemed to be feeling his way around a bit following the lengthy absence. He played 11 minutes and missed all three of his shots. Stevens said before the game that Fournier’s playing time will be limited as he works back into shape.

▪ Yes, the Celtics have had plenty of injuries and absences, but the Nets probably don’t want to hear about it. Brooklyn’s roster was so depleted it signed point guard Mike James, who had been playing in Russia, to a 10-day contract. Nets coach Steve Nash said about two hours before the game he had not even met James yet, and then he was on the floor for 11 first-half minutes.

▪ The Celtics took a 28-21 second-quarter lead on a Pritchard 3-pointer before they began to unravel. The Nets pushed in front with a 12-0 run and twice led by 14 before Tatum pulled the Celtics within 9 at the break. Boston’s defense was uncharacteristically disconnected in this stretch, and on offense there were few reliable options other than Tatum.

▪ It was a rough offensive first half for Smart, how missed all five of his 3-point attempts and had 5 points. Boston doesn’t usually need offense from Smart, but it does when Walker and Brown are out. But Smart found his groove in the third quarter by attacking the rim for baskets on three consecutive plays, mostly with Irving as his defender. That stretch warmed him up enough to drill his next shot, a 3-pointer. Smart kept the Celtics close in the third quarter after Tatum cooled off a bit.

▪ The Nets don’t have Harden or Durant right now, but this remains an explosive offensive team. The Celtics pulled within 76-70 on a Smart 3-pointer with 3:40 left in the third quarter, but then Brooklyn blitzed Boston with a quick 10-0 run that included back-to-back Joe Harris 3-pointers in transition on passes from Irving. It wasn’t Irving’s most efficient scoring night, but he was in command of the offense throughout anyway.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.