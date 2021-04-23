Celtics shaken by the death of Boston native Terrence Clarke

Clarke, who attended The Rivers School in Weston before enrolling at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, was a frequent guest of Celtics forward Jaylen Brown at TD Garden last year and became friends with many of the other players through Brown.

The basketball world was numbed Thursday after Boston native and NBA prospect Terrence Clarke was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles. On Friday, the Celtics were still trying to make sense of the tragedy.

“There were a lot of guys that were shook on our team,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “There’s a lot of guys that had a relationship with him. Jaylen, obviously, [was] very close. So yeah, they’re very much still shook by the news. It’s really, really difficult stuff. As far as what I can say, I just sit there and listen when they need me. They know I’m available. And you make sure that we have resources available if they ever want to talk to somebody that’s more qualified to listen. That’s all you can do in this situation. Obviously, everybody reacts and responds differently and there’s no right or wrong way. Such a sad, tragic deal. We certainly feel for his family.”

Clarke recently declared for the NBA Draft following his freshman season at Kentucky and was projected to be a second-round pick. In an Instagram post early Friday morning, Brown said that Clarke’s name should still be called on draft night.

Fournier cleared to play

Celtics forward Evan Fournier was cleared Friday to face the Nets after missing nine games because of COVID-19 protocols. Boston acquired Fournier in a trade with the Magic March 25 and he played in just four games before testing positive for the coronavirus.

Stevens said the Celtics would be cautious with Fournier as he works to resume a full workload.

“Everybody reacts [to the virus] a little bit differently,” Stevens said. “Everybody responds a little bit differently, feels it a little bit differently, so you’re balancing not only the fact that he’s been through it from the standpoint of being unwell, but he’s also not been able to do anything for the better part of three weeks. So you do balance that, and that’s why you build up rather than him throw back full-go into a 35-minute-per-game role.”

Brown missed his second game in a row because of shoulder bursitis and Robert Williams missed his fifth consecutive game because of a sore knee. Stevens said Brown has yet to regain full range of motion in his shoulder but is close to a return. The Nets, meanwhile, were missing seven players, including superstars Kevin Durant and James Harden.

“They’ve been really good all year regardless of who is available,” Stevens said of Brooklyn. “Obviously it starts with Kyrie [Irving]. Obviously everybody knows how good he is. But they’ve got several other good players and guys that really play a role terrifically around their very best players when they’re all available.”

Tatum slumping

Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum entered Friday night in a 6-for-34 shooting slump over his previous two games. He is averaging 35.6 minutes per game this season, tied for the eighth most in the NBA. Among the players ahead of him, only Julius Randle and Harrison Barnes have appeared in more games.

Stevens said the Celtics will likely give Tatum a day off in an upcoming game, and that he did not take part in Wednesday’s practice.

“I think that the more that we need to do that, obviously we’re very cognizant of him and him being at his best,” Stevens said. “He didn’t seem to feel like [the brief slump] was anything more than just a couple of tough shooting nights.”





